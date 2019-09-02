McInnes praises Aberdeen team after they find their scoring touch again

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes today praised his shot-shy attack for answering his call to rediscover their cutting edge.

McInnes and his back-room staff had worked hard with the Dons in training last week to unearth that creative spark.

The gaffer also outlined to his attackers what he expected, and demanded, this season.

That was in response to a recent 0-0 draw at Kilmarnock, the fourth game in five the Reds had failed to score.

McInnes was delighted at the Dons’ reaction as they dumped Ross County 3-0 at Pittodrie.

He said: “Everything we had spoken about since last Saturday at Kilmarnock and worked on during the week I could see played out in front of me.

“It was the opposite of against Kilmarnock when we were too safe and pedestrian with our work and did not show enough intent.

“This time we stamped our authority on the game with a good team performance. It shows what can be done when we are more positive with our possession and positive with our runs and forward play.

“Last week we talked a lot about the lack of intent and lack of quality and movement in the forward areas.

“We got that this time and also got that quality and the goals.

“We had a front three pulling and running the back lot of Ross County.

“We had two very strong running performances from (Craig) Bryson and (Lewis) Ferguson in the middle of the park making good runs beyond and supporting.

“Our full-backs also got up high and did well.

“The intent from everybody to go and get that first goal and impose ourselves on the game was there.

“I was delighted for my players and they deserve a lot of credit.”

After a recent scoring drought McInnes hailed his team for refusing to let spurned chances frustrate them.

The opener eventually came when Greg Leigh headed home.

Cosgrove netted the second from the penalty spot moments later for his 10th goal of the season to put the Dons 2-0 up at half-time.

Welsh international Ryan Hedges scored the third.

McInnes said: “We passed up one or two good opportunities to get the first goal.

“After that the players could have thought that it was not going to happen.

“They could easily have let their heads go down but they stuck to their task.

“They really kept at it to get the three points, and to send the supporters home happy.”

Referee Nick Walsh awarded both sides a penalty and McInnes believes both decisions were the right call.

Aberdeen’s spot-kick came in the first half when Ross County keeper Ross Laidlaw clumsily brought down Lewis Ferguson.

Cosgrove converted to make it 10 goals in 10 starts.

The Staggies were also awarded a penalty in the second half when a shot from Ross Stewart hit Funso Ojo’s hand.

Belgian international Ojo was also yellow carded for the handball. Billy McKay hit the post with the spot-kick.

McInnes accepts by the letter of the law according to the new Fifa rules for this season it was a penalty.

However, he was frustrated that the Dons were denied a spot-kick for an identical incident in the 1-0 loss to St Mirren in Paisley.

In that match a shot from Hedges hit the arm of the Buddies’ Ryan Flynn.

McInnes said: “Our penalty was a penalty.

“Their’s, by the letter of the law, was a penalty as well.

“I expected the referee to give a penalty and can have no complaints.

“I was just angry at my own team for allowing the ball to travel into the box.

“Maybe last season it wouldn’t have been a penalty but this season we all know it is more likely to be given.

“That is why I was annoyed at St Mirren when we didn’t get a penalty for a handball.

“But I think the referee this time got both right.”