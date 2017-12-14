Derek McInnes praises rejuvenated Dons after Saints victory

Boss Derek McInnes today insisted the Dons are back in a “good place” again following his rejection of Rangers.

The Dons eased to a 3-0 win at St Johnstone to rack up a second successive victory since McInnes knocked back the Ibrox club last week.

It is a rapid return to form for the Dons who took just four points from 15 while the speculation linking McInnes to Rangers raged on.

McInnes insists his side are playing with confidence again but shot down any notion Rangers’ attempt to make him their new manager affected the Dons’ form.

Now he challenged the rejuvenated Reds to make winning become a habit again.

McInnes said: “Our game is in a good place and a lot of our players have been playing with confidence over the last couple of games.

“At our club over the last few years we have raised the standards and have been used to winning.

“When wins don’t come as freely as inthe previous few weeks it can be seen as being quite dramatic.

“We are not used to not winning over a period of time so it is good to get back to winning ways.

“Hopefully winning becomes more of a habit for us as we have some good games coming up.

“We have four games now before the winter break and know the importance of finishing strong.

“We want to come out of that Hearts game on December 30 really pleased with our work.”

Aberdeen had suffered a slump with just one win in five games as the speculation linking McInnes raged on.

It finally ended last Thursday when the 46-year-old opted to stay at Aberdeen, after an official approach from Rangers for permission to talk to him had been rejected by Pittodrie chairman Stewart Milne.

With six points from the last two games since that decision, McInnes was asked if his squad were in a better frame of mind now that the Rangers situation has been resolved.

He said: “I don’t know about that and that is an easy thing to assume.

“It may well be right.

“I thought when we won at Kilmarnock it was a really convincing performance and we really imposed ourselves on the game.

“It was a very Aberdeen-like performance and I thought we would follow it up but we then had two disappointing results against Rangers.

“However, it wasn’t just about us as I thought Rangers played very well, especially at Ibrox.

“When you don’t win games it is easy to assume that something else is the focus and that focus was maybe on the speculation.

“But for me I thought the players needed to take a bit more responsibility for their own game and they are doing that at the minute.

“Whether subconsciously they are in a better frame of mind you would need to ask them.

“But the work was the same from us.

“It was still the preparation and sometimes you do the work from Monday to Friday and the result doesn’t come.

“That is why the difference between winning and losing is everything.

“Because you put so much into it from the scouting reports, to video analysis, to the training being specific and getting the players mentally and physically right. And if the result doesn’t come we are always disappointed.”

Striker Stevie May returned to action having missed the 1-0 win over Dundee with a swollen ankle.

He was taken off in the second half against Saints as a precaution and will be fit to face Hibs on Saturday.

McInnes said: “We came through without any injuries.

“We took May off because he has a wee bit of fluid still in the ankle and we were just making sure we were looking after him.

“He could probably have played longer but we were making sure he was okay.”