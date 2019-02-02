Dons boss McInnes’ praise for Lennon

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is confident his friend Neil Lennon will walk into another club and be a success.

The Dons were today set to face Hibs at Easter Road in the aftermath of Lennon and assistant Garry Parker both leaving the club this week.

Lennon, 47, was suspended last Friday following an exchange between himself and several club employees and players.

In a bizarre twist following Lennon’s exit, Hibs insisted he had not been dismissed, nor had he resigned.

Whatever the reasons, the upshot is Hibs are in the hunt for a new boss.

McInnes said: “I would regard Neil as a good friend and colleague who I have huge respect for.

“I admire Neil’s work as he has been a brilliant manager for Hibs.

“He was very happy at Hibs and certainly did so much good there.

“There was maybe a bit of frustration recently, but it is important as managers that we have key relationships within clubs. That has to be strong.

“It looks from the outside as if those have broken down and ultimately Neil is no longer in charge.

“It is a shame as Hibs will do well to get a manager of Neil’s ability and experience. That is for Hibs to deal with.

“Neil will no doubt get an offer soon that he will grab and he will go and be a brilliant manager I am sure for someone else.”

Aberdeen are without injured centre-backs Mikey Devlin (foot tendon) and Scott McKenna (hamstring) for today’s clash.

Both are on course to return for next Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie with Queen of the South.

McInnes said: “Mikey and Scott will be back maybe for the Queen of the South game, which gives us confidence we’ve got the strength there in numbers to cope.“