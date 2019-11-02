Ash Taylor back in Aberdeen squad for today’s meeting with Kilmarnock

Defender Ash Taylor is set to end his 13-week injury nightmare by returning to the Aberdeen squad today to face Kilmarnock.

The summer signing has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring tear in the 1-1 Europa League draw away to Chikhura Sachkhere in Tbilisi, Georgia, on July 25.

Centre-back Taylor was close to returning to action six weeks ago only to suffer a further set-back late into his rehabilitation.

The 29-year-old came through training sessions this week and is set to be added to manager Derek McInnes’ squad.

However, the Dons boss will be mindful of how long Taylor has been without match action.

McInnes said: “Ash trained again on Thursday and will probably be added to the squad.

“It will be good to have him back and add to the bodies.

“However, we have to bear in mind that he has been out for 13 or 14 weeks.”

McInnes is also hopeful another summer signing, Craig Bryson, will be passed fit to face Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.

Bryson made his first start in six weeks in the 1-0 win at Hamilton on Wednesday having recovered from an ankle injury.

However, the 32-year-old midfielder rolled the same ankle and was substituted at half-time as a precautionary move.

McInnes hopes that decision will ensure Bryson is available.

He said: “We have no injury concerns from the Hamilton game other than Bryson who turned his ankle on the surface.

“We are hoping that he is going to be okay. “

Aberdeen bounced back from a humiliating 4-0 home loss to Celtic by defeating Hamilton.

McInnes has called for wins against Kilmarnock and Ross County away to go into the international break with momentum.

He said: “Hopefully we can follow up a great three points at Hamilton with another win.

“We are looking at the games before the international break and want to put wins back to back if we can.

“Building that momentum is what we need at the moment.

“We were hoping to get that after the Motherwell game where there were loads of positives.

“Then Celtic arrived and gave us a belt in the mouth and we had to deal with that.”

Now in fourth place, Aberdeen sit just one point ahead of Kilmarnock, now managed by Angelo Alessio following the exit of Steve Clarke at the end of last season to take on the Scotland management post.

McInnes aid: “It says a lot about the Kilmarnock players that they have just carried on from last season.

“Kilmarnock are difficult to beat and to play against.

“We played down there earlier in the season and it was a forgettable game and 0-0 each.

“The onus is on us to make it a different outcome with a winning performance this time.”