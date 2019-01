Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is being considered for the Stoke City manager’s post, according to reports.

Stoke announced Gary Rowett had left the Bet365 stadium this morning, with the Potters 14th in the Championship.

Reports suggested McInnes, contracted until 2020 at Pittodrie, is one of number of candidates on Stoke’s shortlist.

Clubs have attempted to lure manager McInnes from the Dons before, with the gaffer turning down both Sunderland and Rangers in recent seasons.