McInnes’ man McKenna – Let’s put Rangers results right with win over Dundee

For Scott McKenna the news of Derek McInnes staying at Pittodrie means he will be able to continue working with the manager who has moulded him into a Premiership regular

McInnes turned down Rangers last night after deciding to continue as Reds gaffer.

The Dons boss has been the only manager McKenna has worked under since joining the Dons in 2014 and he holds McInnes, who gave the centre-back a contract extension until 2021 in October, in high regard.

Speaking before it was announced that McInnes was remaining in the Granite City, the 21-year-old said: “No one can argue with the job he has done over the last four and a half years, he’s made the club very successful compared to where it had been before.

“He’s been a massive help in my career so far, taking me with the first team when I first went full-time.

“Then he sent me on-loan when I wasn’t playing and then, in the last couple of months, he has given me a chance and stuck by me when the results maybe haven’t been the best.

“Some people might have thought ‘take the young boy out of the team’, but he didn’t and I’m thankful for that.

“In the summer I wasn’t sure what was going to happen because I only had a year left and I was coming to the end of my contract and he gave me another contract.”

The Reds attempt to get back to winning ways tonight, following back to back losses to Rangers, against a Dundee side who have won their last two matches.

McKenna believes it is important they do so after taking just four points from their last five Premiership matches.

He said: “The form recently has been nowhere near as good as it should have been and the boys recognise that.

“We need to put it right by getting the three points – it doesn’t matter how they come – we massively need the three points.

“If we don’t play well, but if we get the points, you can live with it.

“But we just need to try to make sure that we get the three points and nothing else really matters apart from that.

“No game is easy in this league anyway, they had a good win at Ross County last weekend, so it will be tough.”