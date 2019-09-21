McInnes looking to limit future injuries

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes confirmed he will assess training and game preparation to try to limit injuries as he has just 13 fit first-team players to face Livingston away today.

McInnes admits the injury crisis gripping Pittodrie is the worst he has experienced in his six years at the club.

Injury-ravaged Aberdeen have six first-team players ruled out for the trip to Livingston – midfielders Craig Bryson, Funso Ojo, Scott Wright and Stephen Gleeson as well as centre-backs Scott McKenna and Ash Taylor.

McInnes admits the club have been hit by misfortune with the injuries suffered by players.

However, he will also do all he can to try to avoid any future injuries.

He said: “We had been very fortunate with injuries until last season. In this instance it is a combination of a bit of bad luck because there are different types of injuries.

“But we also need to be looking at various aspects of training and preparation to see if we can avoid it and limit it.”

Aberdeen’s injury crisis deepened this week with confirmation midfielders Ojo and Bryson both face lengthy periods on the sidelines.

Ojo is unlikely to play again this year after suffering a bad hamstring tear in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with St Johnstone.

McInnes confirmed Ojo injured both hamstrings in the game.

Midfielder Bryson is out for a month with an ankle injury.

McInnes said: “Ojo has a significant tear on his hamstring.

“He actually damaged his other hamstring in the incident but that’s nothing in comparison as the scan on that one was quite favourable.

“It is the other one which is as bad a hamstring injury as you can get in terms of a tear.”

On-loan Atlanta United attacker Jon Gallagher is in contention to start today. It was initially feared he had suffered a fractured leg against Saints but X-rays confirmed there was no fracture.

With so many players sidelined McInnes will bolster his squad at Livingston by turning to youth.

He said: “Seb Ross and Connor Barron will come into the squad from the development team.

“We go as we are. Although we are really stretched in certain areas we have some good players here and it is just about finding the right blend.”

With the Dons squad down to the bare bones the prospect of playing on the artificial surface at Livingston is not ideal.

McInnes said: “We would rather play on grass. However, a quarter of the league play on Astro-turf so we are used to it.”

Despite the injury problems McInnes was determined to focus his attentions on the players that are available.

He said: “I cannot have the injuries dominating all our preparation.

“It has to be about dealing with the players we have available. “We still have some very good players available.”

Livingston are level on points with Aberdeen and have lost just once in the Premiership this season, 3-1 away to Rangers.

McInnes said: “It will be a hard game as Livingston ask the question of you.

“They give their manager everything and are such a hard-working, high-pressing team.

“I am full of admiration for how they play.”