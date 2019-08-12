McInnes – Aberdeen to find flow for Rijeka visit, but Cosgrove could be out

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes wants to see his side rediscover their attacking threat for the Euro visit of Rijeka.

The Croatians head to Pittodrie for the Europa League third qualifying round second leg in the boxseat with a 2-0 lead.

McInnes watched his side slump to a 1-0 Premiership loss to St Mirren in Paisley yesterday and wants to see the Dons find the form which saw them beat RoPS Rovaniemi and hammer Chikhura Sachkhere on the last two Granite City European nights.

However, the Reds could be without eight-goal striker Sam Cosgrove, who is struggling with a hamstring problem.

After the reverse at the Simple Digital Arena, where Ilkay Durmus’ early goal on the counter was the difference, McInnes said: “When you go through the rounds in Europe, you come up against a tougher opponent.

“Rijeka are a tough opponent. They’ve been one of the top two or three teams in Croatia for a while now and have a strong European pedigree.

“I think we were unfortunate to leave (Croatia) with a 2-0 defeat, but again, similar to yesterday, our best players were defenders.

“We’ll have to have more of an attacking threat going forward.

“We’ve had that at Pittodrie so far and scored umpteen goals.

“It’s going to take that and a bit more to overcome this team. They are a good side – battle hardened and athletic.

“We know with Pittodrie busy and lively we can ask the question of them. That’s the intention.”

Premiership debutant Curtis Main coming in for Cosgrove was one of four changes McInnes made to play St Mirren in wet conditions, as the Dons sought to maintain a 100% league record after the 3-2 home win over Hearts.

However, the boss thinks the Reds’ play was too pedestrian in the first half and it was their undoing.

He said: “We tried to bring speed into the team with Scotty (Wright), Connor (McLennan) and Ryan Hedges behind Curtis Main, but we never really got that as much as we would’ve liked.

“Everything was a bit safe, slow and pedantic in the first half in terms of our build-up.

“St Mirren score a good counter-attacking goal, a nice finish from Durmus and they’ve clearly then got something to hold on to.

“Jim (Goodwin) set them up well, they’re a very competitive bunch of boys.

“We approached the second half with what was needed. Far more aggression, speed, asking the question more, but unfortunately never quite managed to get our equalising goal.

“We’re disappointed we never got something from the game I think we deserved.”

Aberdeen pushed hard for a second-half equaliser, with Niall McGinn and Jon Gallagher sent on to try to salvage things, and McInnes thought the home team should have been punished when a Hedges cross struck Ryan Flynn’s arm in the box.

He said: “I think in any game you need decisions to go your way.

“That clearly was a moment where I thought we had a good bit of pressure, probably for the first time in the game, because we hadn’t done enough in the first half.

“In the second half, we were relentless with our work and kept asking the question and had far more penetration about us.

“It (the decision) came at the stage where it was early enough in the game where if we’d got the penalty we might have had enough time to go on and win it.

“But that didn’t happen.

“I think it’s a penalty by last year’s rules, but’s it’s even more of a penalty according to the rules we were told at the referees’ meeting a couple of weeks ago.”

Decisions aside, with Cosgrove not in the team, the gaffer thinks the onus was on the team who played to get into “good areas” and make things happen.

This could be required once more when Rijeka roll into town, with Cosgrove’s fitness in doubt.

McInnes said: “He had a tightness in his hamstring on Saturday. He reported with it in the warm-up.

“We tried to give him every chance, but decided it was becoming more of an issue. We decided not to bring him with us so he could stay back and get treatment in Aberdeen.

“He’ll get scanned today, but I think he’s touch and go for Thursday.

“Clearly any team would miss someone with Sam’s form. We’re hopeful he’ll be OK, but it’s not clear yet.”