McInnes hopes for Bryson boost ahead of Aberdeen’s trip to Motherwell

Boss Derek McInnes is hopeful Craig Bryson will return from injury to alleviate a midfield crisis for the trip to Motherwell.

The Dons travel to the third-placed Steelmen after the international break with McInnes facing major selection problems.

Scotland Under-21 international Lewis Ferguson will serve the first game of an automatic two-game suspension for a straight red card in the 1-1 draw with Hibs.

He is also suspended for the home clash with defending Premiership champions Celtic on Sunday October 27.

Ferguson’s absence piles further pressure on the stretched midfield that has been minus Bryson, Funso Ojo, Stephen Gleeson and Scott Wright through injury.

Teenager Dean Campbell, 18, is the only recognised central midfielder currently available to McInnes.

However, the manager confirmed midfielder Bryson, who has missed the last four games with an ankle injury, could provide a welcome boost by returning in time to face Motherwell.

McInnes said: “We clearly have issues in midfield for the Motherwell game but I am hoping Bryson will be back.

“We are going through a tough time with injuries and that has to change.”

McInnes had six players out injured for the clash with Hibs with attacker James Wilson (knee) and defender Ash Taylor (hamstring) also sidelined.

Eight players were out for the 5-0 loss at Rangers with centre-backs Scott McKenna (hamstring) and Andy Considine (illness) both missing.

After five weeks out, injured McKenna returned to training just four days before the Hibs clash but was still pitched in from the start of that game.

Considine also returned having been struck down with gastroenteritis hours before the Reds faced Rangers.

McInnes hopes the expected return of Bryson will not be the only fitness boost coming out of the international break.

He said: “Bryson and Taylor will certainly be thereabouts after the international break and Gleeson as well.

“We will start to get some bulk back into the squad with one or two back at the tail-end of the international break.”

Aberdeen have won just three of their eight Premiership matches but only trail third-placed Well by four points.

McInnes said: “All I am thinking about is what team can line up against Motherwell with the suspensions and injuries.”

Ferguson and Curtis Main both received straight red cards against Hibs. Striker Main was dismissed by referee Don Robertson for a challenge on Stevie Mallan when he lost control of the ball and lunged into a challenge to retrieve it.

Ferguson was sent off for a reckless challenge, also on Mallan, deep into injury time.

It is understood Aberdeen will not appeal the red cards.

McInnes said: “Curtis Main being sent off changed everything and you start to question if the gods are against you.

“I thought the sending-off was harsh. Having seen it again I think he has lunged but the lunge is to make up the yardage.

“When he actually lands I think he wins the ball and it is one foot.

“The reaction from the Hibs player (Mallan) was disappointing I felt because he clearly wasn’t hurt but stayed down.

“The referee I think has guessed with that one because I don’t think he can see it.

“He certainly wasn’t being told by the fourth official it was a red card.”

A goal and a man down going into the final minutes, Aberdeen salvaged a point with a late Sam Cosgrove equaliser.

After the heavy 5-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox the previous weekend, McInnes accepts the pressure was on the Dons.

He said: “Considering the week we had, the reaction of the players after going down to 10 men and losing the type of goal we did was immense. I couldn’t be more proud of the players’ efforts.

“It feels like more than just a point as we were down and out and the players never gave it up.

“That was everything I wanted to see from my team. I want to see my team perform as they were in the second half.

“It was great determination from the players.

“There was brilliant belief from the reaction which was what I wanted.”