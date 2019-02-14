McInnes hopeful on getting new deal for Ferguson over the line

Dons boss Derek McInnes is confident a deal can be struck to secure midfielder Lewis Ferguson on an extended contract.

Teen star Ferguson, 19, recently confirmed he would be open to extending his deal following an impressive debut season.

Ferguson is contracted until 2022 following a summer move from Hamilton.

Aberdeen were ordered by an SPFL transfer tribunal to pay around £225,000 to Accies in development compensation in August.

It already looks like “deal of the season” as Ferguson is one of the hottest young prospects in Scotland.

The Scotland Under-21 cap has been one of the Dons’ stand-out performers, starting every game for which he has been available.

Ferguson announced his arrival with a sensational overhead goal in the 3-1 extra-time Europa League second qualifying round loss to Premier League Burnley at Turf Moor.

Ferguson also netted the winner in the 1-0 Betfred Cup semi-final defeat of Rangers at Hampden in October.

McInnes said: “We have had initial talks with Lewis’ family, Lewis and his agent. I am sure we can find a way to do that.

“But there is nothing to really report on that at the moment.

“All in due course.”

Boss McInnes has moved quickly this season to tie up the club’s hottest young stars.

Teenage winger Connor McLennan, 19, penned a contract extension in December until summer 2021.

McLennan started and impressed in eight games during December in the absence of Gary Mackay-Steven who was ruled out with concussion suffered when knocked unconscious in the Betfred Cup final.

Teenage striker Bruce Anderson, who netted a last-gasp equaliser in the 1-1 clash with Rangers in the first Premiership game of the season, was also secured long term.

Anderson, who is on loan at Dunfermline, signed an extended contract last September until summer 2021.

Scotland U19 international midfielder Dean Campbell, who starred in the 1-0 defeat of Celtic at Parkhead in the final game of last season, also signed a new contract in September tying him to Pittodrie until 2021.

The 17-year-old netted his first senior goal in a 2-1 defeat of Livingston on December 29.

The long-term future of leading scorer Sam Cosgrove, 22, was also secured last month when he signed a contract extension until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Having cemented a spot in the first team Scotland international Scott McKenna was secured on an extended contract until summer 2021 in October 2017.

The following March he again extended that deal until 2023.

That not only secured the defender’s future but also significantly ramped up his value.

Championship Aston Villa had a £7 million bid rejected for the 22-year-old last summer.

Stoke City, also of the English second tier, had a bid of around £5m knocked back during the recent January transfer window.

Now Ferguson is the next the Dons hope to tie up on a longer contract.

Boss McInnes also wants to secure captain Graeme Shinnie on a new deal as the midfielder’s contract expires at the end of this season. A number of English lower league clubs are understood to be monitoring Shinnie.

The Scotland cap has insisted he has been concentrating on his football recently with thoughts of his future put aside. However, McInnes hopes to hear an answer, one way or another, from Shinnie within the next few weeks.

Next up for the Dons is a home clash against Premiership bottom club St Mirren on Saturday.

McInnes said: “Now we are in February we still have some very important games ahead of us.

“At this stage of the season it is just important to try to win as many three points as possible.

“So that when we get into that run-in at 30 or so games we can have a real focus on what we are trying to achieve.”