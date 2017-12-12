McInnes hopeful Niall McGinn’s previous spell at Dons will help bring him back to Pittodrie

Dons boss Derek McInnes hopes Niall McGinn’s previous career at Pittodrie can hopefully lead to him returning in the January transfer window.

The Dons manager is keen to bring the Northern Ireland cap back to Aberdeen next month.

McGinn, 30, is a free agent having terminated his contract with South Korean team Gwangju last month.

Hibs and Hearts are also keen to land McGinn, who spent five years at Pittodrie before rejecting a new deal to move on this summer.

McGinn was a guest of Hibs boss Neil Lennon during their 2-2 draw with Celtic at Easter Road on Sunday.

He previously played under Lennon at Celtic.

McInnes said: “We speak regularly with Niall.

“It will be up to him.

“When free agents become available, especially when they are a good player which Niall is, there will be more than one club interested.

“Niall has always shown an affection for Aberdeen and having played for us previously is certainly a positive for ourselves – and him.

“I really enjoyed working with Niall.”