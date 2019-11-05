McInnes hails Aberdeen for bouncing back from Celtic humiliation

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes today praised his under-pressure squad for bouncing back from their Celtic humiliation.

The Reds were slaughtered by supporters and critics for the recent 4-0 loss where all Celtic’s goals came in the first half.

McInnes demanded an immediate reaction and set a target of maximum points from the remaining three games before the international break.

Aberdeen have delivered six with back-to-back wins against Hamilton and Kilmarnock.

They travel to Ross County on Saturday before the Premiership goes into a week’s shutdown for the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

McInnes said: “There was a bit of scrutiny on us after Celtic and I think the players have done extremely well to win both games with both clean sheets.

“It is just a start for us and hopefully we can go on and get a third win in a row against Ross County next week. And go into the international break feeling a bit better about ourselves.”

McInnes opted to partner strikers Sam Cosgrove and Curtis Main in a 4-4-2 system against a Kilmarnock side struggling to field recognised centre-backs due to injury and suspension.

It paid off with Main netting his first competitive goal for the Dons since his summer move.

Cosgrove also scored to take his tally for the season to 16 goals.

McInnes believes the score-line should have been more emphatic as Aberdeen were denied a penalty claim by referee Kevin Clancy.

Cosgrove was brought down by a clumsy tackle from Stephen Hendrie in the box in the second half but the whistler waved play on.

McInnes said: “We should have had a penalty with Cosgrove in the second half when he got wiped out in the bottom corner.

“We also hit the post so it was good to get the third goal to add a bit of polish to the result.

“Kilmarnock don’t normally lose too many goals so I am pleased with that scoreline against them.”

The international break will give McInnes and his first-team squad the time to move into the new £12 million training facility at Kingsford.

Although the youth academy officially moved into Cormack Park yesterday, the first team squad have delayed it.

Following the official opening by Sir Alex Ferguson on Thursday, they used the facilities for the first time the following day.

McInnes said: “Cormack Park is a huge step forward for the club. It is brilliant facility for us all to enjoy.

“We trained there on Friday with the team and it was the first chance the players had really got to see it.

“We will train there again on Friday because we are not moving in full-time yet.

“The academy kids and coaches started there on Monday and we will move in the following week.”

Cormack Park is phase one of a £55m plus development at Kingsford with phase two the delivery of a 20,000-capacity stadium.

That was initially scheduled to be opened in summer 2022 but that date is likely to be moved back a year until summer 2023.

McInnes said: “The players getting that first sense of Cormack Park and enjoying our own environment is fantastic for the professional side of the club.

“However, it is great for the whole region. For the development of our players and coaches it is going to be a godsend.

“It is what we should have had as we have been way behind other clubs in facilities.

“Now we have a facility to be rightly proud of.”