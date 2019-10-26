McInnes glad of full week of preparation for Aberdeen-Celtic Premiership clash

Dons boss Derek McInnes hopes they can benefit from having a full week to prepare for facing Celtic.

The Hoops visit Pittodrie at lunchtime tomorrow fresh from their 2-1 win over Lazio in the Europa League on Thursday.

Involvement in Continental competition means it’s a quick turnaround for Neil Lennon’s champions to face the Dons.

McInnes knows the affect playing in Europe can have on domestic form and his side may be able to profit as a result of the Premiership champions playing on Thursday.

The Aberdeen manager said: “That game doesn’t affect what we do, but from a manager’s perspective I’m sure Neil would prefer a full week to prepare for the game.

“I’ve felt it myself when we’ve played on a Thursday. You feel undercooked in terms of your physical preparation going into the game on Sunday.

“That might be one of the advantages we have over Celtic – but they have a hell of a big squad with a lot of quality players in there.

“They can change the team from Europe to this game, the fact they were playing at home might also help them.

“Certainly, though, any manager would prefer a full week’s preparation.

“That’s what I’ve had with my players and I’m grateful for that.”

Celtic are top of the pile in the Premiership on goals scored as they aim for nine titles in a row.

McInnes has been impressed with the start they have made to the season and particularly last Saturday’s 6-0 win over Ross County at Parkhead.

He added: “I think Neil’s put his own stamp on the team, but the start has been pretty much as expected.

“Neil has made some good signings and they play with a lot of confidence.

“If you watch the Ross County game there are not many faults in their performance and Neil said that himself.

“There’s no doubt it’s a tough task for us – but we want to make it difficult for them coming up here.

“Hopefully if we do a lot of things right like we spoke about then we can deliver a positive result.”

McInnes is hopeful of having midfielder Craig Bryson involved tomorrow.

The 32-year-old is battling back from an ankle injury and has trained this week after being on the bench for last weekend’s 3-0 win at Motherwell.

Fellow midfielder Stephen Gleeson has also been back training following knee surgery, but attacker Ryan Hedges may miss out having been bothered by a hip and rib problem this week.

Tomorrow’s game comes too quickly for Ash Taylor who is closing in on a return from a hamstring issue.

Funso Ojo and Scott Wright are long-term absentees.