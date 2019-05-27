McInnes delighted after Celtic victory secures Europa League qualifying spot for Aberdeen

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes was dreading the prospect of missing out on Europe for the first time.

Celtic retaining the Scottish Cup ensured McInnes was saved from the nightmare of “sitting on the outside looking in” at other Scottish clubs in Europe.

Having finished fourth in the Premiership the Dons’ Euro qualification hinged on the Hoops completing the treble-treble.

Had Celtic lost the Scottish Cup final that spot in the Europa League first qualifying round would have gone to Scottish cup finalists Hearts.

The Dons are now in the pot for the first qualifying round which will be drawn on June 19.

And Aberdeen received another boost with confirmation they will be seeded for both the first and second qualifying rounds.

McInnes said: “Europe is vitally important to our club and the supporters.

“We didn’t want to be sitting on the outside looking in watching others compete in Europe.”

McInnes led Aberdeen to the third qualifying round over four consecutive seasons losing out to Real Sociedad (Spain), Kairat Almaty (Kazakhstan), Maribor (Slovenia) and Apollon Limassol (Cyprus).

Last year they drew Premier League Burnley in the second qualifying round but lost out 4-2 on aggregate, with the second leg at Turf Moor going to extra time.

The lucrative group stages and the £3 million-plus cash bonus remain elusive and the Reds will have to negotiate four rounds to reach the groups.

The journey begins in the first qualifying round with the draw made at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon Switzerland.

Ties for both the first and second qualifying rounds will be made on June 18 and 19.

Aberdeen will be seeded for the first round and they will not face Rangers or Kilmarnock

The draw is formatted to make it impossible for sides from the same association to face each other.

The top unseeded team is Universitatea Craiova of Romania who finished fourth in the Romanian top tier.

Another unseeded club is Siroki Brijeg of Bosnia and Herzegovina, who the Dons faced in the Europa League second qualifying round in 2017.

Aberdeen triumphed 3-1 on aggregate.

Welsh side Connah’s Quay Nomads are also unseeded and could be potential opponents of Aberdeen. The Dons will face Nomads in a friendly in Cork on Saturday June 29.

Other potential opponents are Hungary’s Honed Budapest and Hibernians of Malta.

The second qualifying round will also be drawn on June 18 and 19.

Aberdeen will be seeded for that draw which will be further complicated by 18 sides dropping down from the Champions League qualifiers.

There are already some big names in the second qualifying round draw with Premier League Wolves in the mix as one of the seeded sides.

Others in the seeded list at this stage include German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt who made it all the way to the semi-final this season, only to lose to Chelsea on penalties.

Also in the second qualifying round draw will be Spanish side Espanyol having finished seventh in La Liga.

Aberdeen will dodge those big hitters as they are seeded – which is a major boost having drawn Burnley at that stage last season.