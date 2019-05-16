McInnes could manage Scots or in Premier League but he’s staying at Aberdeen – Cormack

Dons vice-chairman Dave Cormack believes manager Derek McInnes would be keen on the Scotland job – but now is not the right time.

Aberdeen’s McInnes has been heavily linked as a possible successor to Alex McLeish as boss of the national team.

The Pittodrie gaffer and Kilmarnock’s Steve Clarke are viewed as the two frontrunners to replace Gothenburg Great McLeish, who was axed last month.

Reds vice-chairman Cormack believes McInnes, who took over at Aberdeen in March 2013, does have an interest in managing Scotland.

But the 58-year-old was quick to stress that the former St Johnstone and Bristol City manager sees himself remaining in club management for the forseeable future.

McInnes has attracted interest during his time at the Dons from Sunderland in the summer of 2017 and Premiership rivals Rangers in December of the same year.

The SFA have not yet made formal contact and Cormack says McInnes has indicated to the Pittodrie board he would reject Scotland interest at this stage of his career.

Cormack said: “Myself, Stewart Milne and the board learned a long time ago if somebody has an interest in talking to someone you need to let them do it and evaluate things.

“With Sunderland and then Rangers’ interest it went on longer than we had hoped it would.

“But Derek has committed his future to being a club manager and at Aberdeen.

“He would love at some stage to be Scotland manager but at this stage of his career he wants to stay in club football and we’re delighted to keep him here.

“He has basically ruled himself out of the Scotland job to us.

“Not because at some stage he doesn’t want or deserve to be Scotland manager.

“But because right now he has committed himself to Aberdeen.

“Derek has got ambitions – and he can talk for himself – but I think at some stage he would like to be in the English Premier League.

“He’s really happy here, it’s a debt-free club and with new facilities on the way, so Aberdeen is a good place to be.”

Although Cormack is confident McInnes will be Aberdeen manager for some time to come, his contract expires in the summer of 2020.

Cormack says there is no insecurity about a new deal being signed, and he believes it will be dealt with in the next few weeks.

He added: “I think there is a tremendous amount of trust between Derek, the board and the club.

“We will get to that in due course – none of us are insecure about that.

“We’re delighted he’s staying on and we’ll deal with that in the next few weeks.”

Many outside observers are surprised McInnes has remained with Aberdeen for over six years given the job he has done.

In five full seasons he has won the League Cup in 2014, reached three more cup finals, finished second four times and third once, resulting in five successive appearances in the Europa League qualifying rounds.

Cormack believes one of the reasons for McInnes’ longevity is the stable environment the Dons have created after outstanding debt of £15 million was wiped out in October 2014.

The Reds new training complex – which is set to be completed in September – and new stadium at Kingsford are also important factors.

Cormack said: “It has been good to keep him here but we are a family club and a transparent club.

“I think the relationship Derek has with the chairman Stewart Milne is very strong and open.

“The last two years I’ve been back involved I’ve built up a strong relationship with Derek.

“I think he loves it here, it’s a stable environment with investment in the club.

“Yes, the investment is not to the level of Celtic, but there is significant investment and it’s a stable club.

“We’re free of bank debt and we have the training campus on the way.

“So it works both ways – Derek enjoys it here and we love having him.”

During McInnes’ time with the Dons the club’s turnover has doubled from £7.85m to £15.42m.

Cormack says the manager has played a key role in that due to the success which has been achieved on the pitch.

“Derek has been the catalyst in the last six years for us doubling our turnover,” he said.

“That has principally been through success on the field and then on the commercial side we’ve been able to drive things forward because of the success we’ve had.

“Derek’s been integral to that and you can look at the sports science, data analysts and our scouting.

“We’re scouting worldwide now based on using data and it’s impressive.

“Derek has been key to that and towards championing the new training complex and stadium.”