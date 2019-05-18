Aberdeen boss McInnes explains why he doesn’t want Scotland job yet

Boss Derek McInnes today ruled himself out of the running for the Scotland job as he is not ready to give up club management and is committed to leading Aberdeen.

McInnes is on the SFA’s shortlist, along with Kilmarnock’s Steve Clarke, for the vacant Scotland managerial position.

The Dons boss also confirmed he is willing to step up talks on a new Dons deal – but only after he has landed summer signings.

He said: “I love my job at Aberdeen and it is business as usual here. We have dealt with speculation in the past.

“Scotland need to go and find a manager and I have said that one day I would like to be Scotland manager.

“But for now I am not prepared or ready to give up club management.

“The chairman knows how I feel about it and we speak on a regular basis.

“These are conversations I have been having for weeks with the chairman.

“I feel everyone is secure in the fact that I see myself as a club manager and I do feel it is a lot to give up.

“I see myself as a club manager, certainly at this stage.”

There has been no approach from the SFA to Aberdeen regarding McInnes.

It is understood the SFA will move to appoint a replacement for Alex McLeish following the final games of the Premiership season tomorrow.

Chairman Stewart Milne recently confirmed he has opened talks with McInnes over a potential new contract.

McInnes and assistant Tony Docherty are both set to go into the final year of their deals which expire in summer 2020.

Boss McInnes wants to secure new signings in a summer of rebuilding before turning the focus back to his own future.

But he is hopeful that they can get a new deal “sorted”.

He said: “I know that has come out into the public domain, maybe because of the Scotland thing.

“The chairman and I have spoken for probably the last six or seven weeks about a new contact and things like that.

“I will say now what I said then which was let’s just get the season out of the way and try to finish as high as we can.

“Let’s get players in the building and get a squad together and then we can look at that.

“I am focusing on getting good players into the club and that has to be the priority here.

“Everything else we can put aside for now because the chairman and I both know where we both sit.

“But it is great to know that the chairman wants me to be here longer.

“it is good to know that we can sit down in the next few weeks and get something sorted.”

Aberdeen will call time on the season with an away clash at Hibs tomorrow in a bid to keep alive hopes of finishing third and securing automatic European qualification.

Kilmarnock, who host Rangers, hold that third spot as they have a superior goal difference.

Should the Reds miss out on third they will have to hope Celtic beat Hearts in the Scottish Cup final next week to gain a Euro spot from fourth.

He said: “Hopefully we will be coming back from the summer to European football.

“We clearly have work to do to achieve that but it is outwith our own hands.

“All we can do on Sunday is to go and win our own game and hopefully we can do that.

“Hibs have been in a good vein of form since Paul Heckingbottom came in as manager.

“Hibs always had a lot of good players under Neil Lennon although they probably weren’t firing on all cylinders in the first half of season.

“Paul has come in and got them into a way of picking up points and finding momentum.

“The three points are vitally important to us tomorrow.

“Hopefully we can go into summer reflecting on a decent campaign.”