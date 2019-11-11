McInnes claims Aberdeen players have silenced critics as boss gives update on Vyner injury

Boss Derek McInnes today claimed Aberdeen have proved their doubters wrong by showing they are a good team.

The Dons moved into third in the Premiership table after defeating Ross County 3-1 for a third straight win.

McInnes accepts his side were questioned following the recent 4-0 home humiliation to Celtic.

He praised the Dons for responding to that flak by taking nine points from nine since that Hoops setback.

However, McInnes faces a sweat over the fitness of Zak Vyner who suffered a shoulder injury in training that ruled him out of the Ross County win.

The Reds were set to discover the results of the scan today.

McInnes said: “We have had to take a few blows this season.

“However, we also knew it was important we keep a bit of measure and balance to it.

“We are a good side and we have had the opportunity to show that over the last three games.

“The players deserve so much credit.

“We have just done our bit after the defeat to Celtic.

“We had to knuckle down, stay quiet and get on with the job in hand.

“We have scored one at Hamilton (1-0 win) although we should have scored more.

“Then we scored three against Kilmarnock (3-0 win) and three against Ross County and it could have been more.

“The intent is there from the team and there is also quality.

“That there has been the confidence to go and deal with the situation we were in pleases me.

“Our trademark in every season has been to go on long, unbeaten runs and hopefully we can keep this going for as long as possible.”

Aberdeen have lost three times in 12 Premiership games – but two of those were heavy defeats to Rangers and Celtic.

The Gers over-ran them 5-0 at Ibrox and Celtic triumphed 4-0 at Pittodrie.

McInnes said: “Rangers and Celtic are in such a good place at the minute.

“You see the results, beating Lazio and Porto, they are fantastic results.

“It shows you the level they are playing at at the moment.

“For us, we just need to concentrate on ourselves.

“Our points tally is actually pretty much up there with where it normally is at this stage of the season.”

Aberdeen were today set to discover the extent of the shoulder injury to on-loan Bristol City defender Vyner.

He suffered the setback in a training-ground collision last week.

McInnes said: “His shoulder popped and we will get the results of the scan (today).

“Zak went in with Connor (McLennan) and it was quite innocuous. It might be his AC joint on the top of the shoulder which has slipped out.

“Thankfully it went straight back in.

“We are hoping he will be back for the next game.”

Aberdeen fell behind after just five minutes at Ross County due to a controversial penalty awarded by referee Alan Newlands.

A cross in from Michael Gardyne from the left appeared to strike the top of Lewis Ferguson’s arm outside the box.

McInnes insists it was not a penalty but praised his team for rallying from the early setback.

He said: “I was a bit bewildered as there was not a huge claim from Ross County. It just seemed like a decision out of nowhere.

“Lewis turned his back and put his arm up to protect his face and it hit the top of his shoulder or arm.

“The distance is too short for that to be a deliberate hand ball plus I think it was outside the box.

“If you are going to give penalties for that then we have had opportunities to get penalties for more blatant handballs.

“It is just looking for that consistency.

“If you are going to go behind you want to go behind in the first few minutes rather than the last few minutes of a game.

“We still had enough of the game to deal with the situation and thankfully we did that.”