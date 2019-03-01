McInnes ‘can’t put finger on’ why Aberdeen have been so poor at Pittodrie

Dons boss Derek McInnes admits he cannot pin-point why the form at Pittodrie has been so poor in recent months.

A shock 2-0 loss to relegation-battling Hamilton was the latest setback on home soil for the Reds.

Aberdeen have taken just two points from the last 15 at Pittodrie.

They also drew 1-1 in the Scottish Cup with Stenhousemuir, the team bottom of League One.

McInnes said: “The last couple of games I have tried to give some rationale and reasoning for not being so convincing at home.

“There have been some tough games here and maybe also some straightforward ones we would have dealt with in the past.

“I can’t put my finger on it.

“Teams come up here with a game plan and that is no difference to what it has been. In the last six years teams have come up here with the same tactic to frustrate.

“There have been different games, different systems we have come up against.

“While we are getting plaudits for some of our away form you cannot achieve what you want in any season if your home form isn’t good.”

Following the injury exit of Max Lowe against Hamilton, McInnes took on Mikey Devlin and went to three centre-backs.

He said: “Their front two caused my centre-halves problems so we went with three main headers when Max came off injured and matched up.

“Systems, changes and things like that are there to test you as they are part of the game.

“But for me, that wasn’t why we lost the game.

“We never really looked settled defensively.

“We were negligent in their box with chances.

“We didn’t take enough responsibility in their box and the two goals we lost were avoidable.”