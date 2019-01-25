McInnes backs loan capture Stewart to make big difference for Aberdeen

Dons boss Derek McInnes is confident loan signing Greg Stewart can have a major influence on their bid for success this term.

Aberdeen beat Kilmarnock to the loan capture of the Birmingham City attacker until the end of the season.

Stewart had spent the first half of the season on loan at Killie and netted eight goals to aid their push near the top of the league.

Both the Dons and Killie made moves to secure Stewart following his recall to Birmingham earlier this season.

Stewart opted to move to the Dons and will now go up against his former team-mates tomorrow.

McInnes said: “Greg is a player I have always admired when we have lined up against him and I have worked with him.

“Hopefully he can have a big influence in the team.

“Greg is very thoughtful and gives us that bit of craft that we need.

“He brings that composure in a frantic game.

“There were moments when he takes the sting out of it and brings a bit of thought to our play.

“In our team a lot of players have not played with Greg before and it is getting used to each other.

“I am just delighted Greg is in our ranks and helping us with the challenges ahead.”

Aberdeen are just two points behind second-placed Kilmarnock and will leapfrog them with victory tomorrow.

McInnes today praised Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke for transforming the Rugby Park club from Premiership strugglers to title contenders.

Now the Dons boss will study footage of Killie’s 2-1 midweek defeat of Rangers and try to orchestrate a victory on Saturday.

He said: “The biggest compliment I can pay Kilmarnock is when you come in and find out they have beaten Rangers you are never surprised.

“That is testament to the work Steve (Clarke) and his players have done now for a period of time.

“Any team can be good for a couple of months or a period of six, seven games.

“But to do it for as long as Kilmarnock have done it is testament to the good work they have done.

“Kilmarnock always pull out results and I have huge admiration for what Steve is doing with his team.

“We will analyse the game and have a look at it.

“There will be a lot of good players on show and plenty on the game on Saturday.

“The short-term aim for us is to try to go above Kilmarnock.”

Aberdeen’s 3-0 defeat of Hamilton was the first of three consecutive midweek games.

They face Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup fourth-round replay at Ochilview on Tuesday. The following week they face Rangers at Pittodrie in a midweek match.

McInnes said: “We have the replay coming up where we have to right that wrong and is an extra game.

“We dealt with a far bigger schedule in December and came through it.

“Maybe it is not a bad thing to keep playing games.

“We have some good games coming up with the first one Kilmarnock, which will demand all our focus.

“Hopefully we can be good enough to win it.”

Centre-back Mikey Devlin is set to be ruled out for the Kilmarnock game as he continues his return from a foot tendon injury.

The 25-year-old is scheduled to return to full-training next week.

His team-mate Mark Reynolds is also in contention to face Killie having been left out of the squad for Hamilton as it was an artificial pitch.

Reynolds has only recently returned to full training having been sidelined since knee surgery in July.

Aberdeen’s physios decided it was best not to risk Reynolds on the artificial pitch at New Douglas Park.

Winger Connor McLennan could also return having missed the defeat of Hamilton with a tight hamstring.

Striker Sam Cosgrove was taken off at Hamilton as a precaution after sustaining a tight calf but is set to be fit to face Kilmarnock.