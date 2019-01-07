Aberdeen boss McInnes applauds strikers for finding “shooting boots”

Dons boss Derek McInnes has praised his centre-forwards for finding their “shooting boots” in December but may still move to sign a striker this month.

McInnes challenged his strikers to step up and deliver goals last month after the four recognised centre-forwards had scored just eight times between them in all competitions.

That challenge was laid down prior to a clash with Livingston on December 11 after the Reds had scored just twice in the previous five games.

Aberdeen’s attackers responded with Sam Cosgrove netting a double in a 3-2 win.

Cosgrove, 22, would go on to net in five successive games, scoring seven times, to help propel the Dons to within three points of the Premiership leaders Celtic and Rangers.

Stevie May also netted twice since McInnes’ ultimatum.

On-loan Manchester United striker James Wilson came off the bench to score the opener and set up the second goal against Livingston.

However, a calf muscle injury to Bruce Anderson at Livi, that is set to rule him out for two months, could force McInnes to move for another centre-forward during the winter window.

McInnes said: “The strikers have really been contributing of late.

“There was another two goals against Livingston and that is 17 goals in six games so we are starting to find our shooting boots.

“Most managers will probably look at the attacking options and that side of the team (during the transfer window).

“Players that can maybe make a difference, but those are always the hardest ones to get.”

Aberdeen’s goal tally of 17 from the last six Premiership games exceeds the 15 scored from prior 15 league outings.

McInnes said: “Stevie May is playing with a lot of confidence and put in another good performance against Livingston.

“Yes, he should have hit the target once or twice better than he did.

“However, his work rate is incredible. He made good runs time and time again and offered himself.

“Sam Cosgrove wasn’t as effective at Livingston as he has been recently and that is maybe a consequence of all the games.

“James Wilson came on like all good players ready to make an impact from the bench.

“Hopefully that does James the world of good because it is important for any player to feel they are contributing.

“He certainly did that when he came on at Livingston.”

Aberdeen will jet out to Dubai tomorrow for a week-long warm weather winter camp.

McInnes insists they are in good shape as they head out to the Middle East.

He said: “We have 39 points going into the winter break.

“I would certainly have taken that going into December – it was a good month for us.”