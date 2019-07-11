McInnes and Docherty agree new Dons deals

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes and assistant Tony Docherty have agreed new contracts to keep them at Pittodrie until 2022.

The pair joined the Dons in March 2013 and have held the Reds to the League Cup in 2014 as well as qualifying for the Europa League six seasons in a row.

Pittodrie chairman Stewart Milne said: “I think everyone recognises what Derek has achieved during his time at the club and I am delighted he has agreed to extend his time at Pittodrie, making him our longest serving manager since Sir Alex Ferguson.

“The board and I strongly believe that with Derek leading this club we have a real platform for further success, and I am confident the team he has rebuilt over the summer will continue to see us competing for trophies, keeping the pressure at the top of the league, and hopefully a strong run in Europe.

“Derek also played a critical role in enabling us to secure consent for Kingsford and it will be a real milestone for the club to see him take his first training session in our first owned and dedicated training facility in our 116-year history.

“I look forward to continuing our work together as we strive to deliver success for our great club.”

McInnes added: “I am delighted we have been able to agree new contracts with the club.

“The staff, players and I are committed to trying to deliver success and build upon all we have achieved in the past six years.

“With the opening of our new training campus at Kingsford on the horizon I am excited about the prospect of training professionally in a modern facility, something which should be in keeping with the ambitious club we are.

“It’s no secret that I love working for this club and I will strive to continue to try and create those special moments for our supporters. Working closely together I believe this is possible.

“Lastly, I would like to thank the chairman and the board who deserve great credit for their backing this summer as we look to re-build a competitive team.”