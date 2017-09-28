Dons boss McInnes backing May after fight back from horror injury

Premiership defenders beware – Dons boss Derek McInnes reckons striker Stevie May will rediscover his most lethal goalscoring form at Pittodrie.

The 24-year-old has already hit three goals, each superb, since completing a transfer on a four-year deal from Championship side Preston North End.

Just months before that £400,000 transfer, May had completed a gruelling 18-month recovery from a potentially career-ending knee ligament injury.

Now back to full fitness, May has already registered a statement of intent with his salvo of goals, all scored at Pittodrie.

As May gets set to line up against former club St Johnstone on Saturday, McInnes reckons the Scotland cap has still to find his very top form.

McInnes is delighted the striker has already began his Dons career strongly but reckons there is far more to come from a player who had no action for close to two years.

That May is at Pittodrie to terrorise defenders signifies a remarkable turnaround after he ruptured all three ligaments for Preston against Fulham in November 2015.

McInnes reckons battling back from such a major blow so early in his career is a mark of May the man, and as a player – and will make him even hungrier to be a success.

McInnes said: “It is important for a striker when he comes to a club to try to get off to a good start.

“Stevie has certainly shown he knows where the back of the net is.

“Hopefully there are a lot more of those goals to come.

“It was unrealistic to think a boy who has hardly played football for two years can immediately be the player he is going to be.

“Stevie is slowly getting there. While he is getting to what we want him to be he will always contribute and score goals.

“When you have gone through the tough time Stevie did he will have dreamed and imagined scoring goals and coming back fit and running about.

“Sometimes you have to work on these set-backs and it can only strengthen your motivation to do well – and that will be the case with Stevie.”

McInnes knows May well and handed the striker his senior debut at just 16-years-old while manager of the Perth Saints.

May would go on to make more than 80 starts there and was pivotal in their Scottish Cup win of 2014.

The following season he moved to Sheffield Wednesday and was capped for Scotland against England.

Preston North End secured him for £800,000 in summer 2015 but time at Deepdale was marred by the horrific injury.

In late-November 2015, May came on as a late substitute against Fulham.

Within minutes he was hit with a tackle and sustained an impact injury as his knee hyper-extended.

The aftermath was three ruptured ligaments – the anterior cruciate, medial collateral and posterior cruciate.

Preston’s physio warned May his career could be over. May spent 10 agonising months of rehabilitation and it was 14 months before he played for Preston again.

April 29 this year was a significant date as it was the striker’s first start since the injury, 17 months later.

With Preston trailing 1-0 to Rotherham, he scored a 25-yard rocket just before half-time to salvage a 1-1 draw.

May was back.

McInnes said: “I know from my own experience, when you are denied your football through long-term injury there are a lot of battles you need to win. Important battles on the mental side of it.

“What it does do is make you appreciate what you have.

“When you are fit and able to run about then that extra focus and motivation can always help. Sometimes you have to take the rough with the smooth.

“Players can get a lot of injuries early in their career, others get them late in their career.

“Some are lucky enough to go through their career without too many injuries. But it is how you deal with any adversity, and when any player gets a long-term injury.

“There would have been that frustration with Stevie but he was young enough to cope with the operation and rehab and is young enough to have all his best years ahead of him.

“He should take confidence with how he has been since coming to Aberdeen.”

May has started all seven games since signing at Pittodrie and is unfortunate not to have more than three goals. He offers a different dynamic to the Reds attack.

If he can forge a partnership with Adam Rooney, a 20-goal-a-season striker for the last three seasons, it would be a formidable pairing.

McInnes is delighted with May’s impact and is confident there is much more to come.

He said: “There are absolutely no issues with his knee. Stevie has started really well and given us a wee indication of what he is going to give us. We all shouldn’t expect too much too soon considering how long he has been out.

“But that is difficult when you see his performances and standard of those goals.

“He is someone we are going to enjoy working with and that the supporters will enjoy, I have no doubt.”