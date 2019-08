Stevie May has signed a two-year deal at St Johnstone after the striker’s Aberdeen contract was cancelled.

May – a £400,000 signing from Preston North End in 2017 – has returned to his boyhood club after his Dons deal, which still had two years left to run, was ripped up.

The 26-year-old, who won the Scottish Cup in his first spell at Saints, netted three times in 41 games for the Reds last term.