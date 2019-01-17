Max Lowe rejoins Aberdeen on loan from Derby for second half of campaign

Max Lowe has returned to Aberdeen on loan from Derby County for the second half of the season, the club have announced.

Left-back Lowe, 21, spent the first half of the campaign on loan from Frank Lampard’s Derby, making 19 appearances, but returned to Pride Park at the end of December in the midst of a Rams defensive injury crisis.

He played in the 2-2 FA Cup draw with Southampton and 2-0 Championship loss to Leeds.

Dons boss Derek McInnes had wanted his initial loan to be extended until the end of the season after Lowe impressed and was in the market for a similar marauding left-back to replace him.

However, with Derby expected to sign England veteran Ashley Cole, 38, Lowe is now back in the north-east and goes straight into the Reds’ starting line-up against Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

McInnes said: “It’s brilliant news.

“We were looking at a number of left-backs but when the opportunity arose to bring Max back it was one that we were keen to pick up where we left off.

“We didn’t want to lose him in the first place.

“He showed everyone the potential he’s got earlier in the season and we hope we can get that and more from him more during the second half of the campaign.”