Managerial pantomime, which left Dons fans and Pittodrie in the dark, ended with nine words – and not the way most expected

Business as usual announced the Dons to conclude a bizarre managerial saga and concerning period for the club and Red Army

Just before 6pm last night, the club announced Derek McInnes and assistant Tony Docherty had knocked back Rangers and were staying at Pittodrie.

It was a crushing, humiliating blow to Rangers.

It also brought to a conclusion 48 hours of uncertainty, which had clearly seeped into Pittodrie ahead of tonight’s clash at Dundee.

Rangers made six weeks of speculation concrete by contacting Dons chairman Stewart Milne on Tuesday for permission to talk to McInnes about their vacant managerial position.

Milne immediately rejected the approach, denying contact before entering into talks with wanted man McInnes.

The Dons gaffer and his No.2 missed two days of training with Under-20s coach Paul Sheerin drafted in to oversee the sessions in preparation for the trip to Dens Park.

Sheerin was also being lined up to take the Dons, with coach Barry Robson his No.2, at Dens Park tonight.

McInnes may not have been at training, but he was still in contact with Sheerin regarding team matters as he mulled over Rangers’ approach with his family. Sheerin was ready to take the squad at Dundee no matter what way the coin fell.

At the 1pm press conference yesterday, the general consensus was that it would fall to the side of McInnes moving to Ibrox.

Sheerin admitted the uncertainty, now over, had affected the players, even if only subconsciously.

It is the first, and probably last, time I have ever interviewed a manager for a game he will not take charge of.

He said: “For everyone’s benefit, we needed some resolution so that everyone can move on with the business in hand.

“I do think there is a subconscious element where it has got to affect you at some stage, because this had been dragging on so long it has certainly not helped.

“It would be nice to clear it and know one way or another where we are going and in what direction and it will free the players of those subconscious thoughts.

“There is frustration for everyone, not just the players.”

A cloud of uncertainty hung over Pittodrie for most of yesterday as most people, like Sheerin, did not know which way McInnes would go.

Sheerin admitted his head was “pickled” by it all, but was ready to take the Reds until the matter was resolved.

Asked if people within Pittodrie expected McInnes to move on, Sheerin said: “My honest answer is that I don’t know. It is really in the balance as it stands.

“We are not hearing a lot and not much is coming out of either camps. As unbelievable as that sounds, we are only hearing what you are probably hearing.

“So I honestly can’t answer that. It is a frustrating situation – but the way it is.”

Sheerin received a call from McInnes on Wednesday to ask him to take training and they remained in dialogue.

“I talked to him about our work in training,” he said.

In the conference, skipper Graeme Shinnie said he wanted McInnes to stay, but also appeared to be in the dark as to whether he would.

Yesterday afternoon it seemed Pittodrie had entered a twilight zone as the possibility was there Sheerin could find himself managing in the absence of a boss still at the club – in the bid to leap-frog the team McInnes was widely expected to join.

Sheerin admitted the players had turned it into a running joke to try to bring some light to the situation.

He said: “The players tend to bounce off one another and it becomes a joke more than anything else in the dressing room.

“Individually they will probably go away and hope that it will be resolved. But I have not seen any real sense of frustration with them.”

If Sheerin had been in the dugout tonight, he would not have ripped up McInnes’ blueprint .

He said: “I am not going to do anything rash and throw young boys in all over the place from the 20s squad.

“There will be as much continuity as we can get although results weren’t great against Rangers. There may be a couple of wee things but nothing major in terms of shape or personnel.”

All the time McInnes, as he did when rejecting Sunderland in June, was mulling over the options.

As he did with the Black Cats, he chose the Reds.

Confirmation arrived just before 6pm. Some Dons fans had been frustrated McInnes did not utter the eight words “I do not want to go to Rangers” earlier to kill off speculation that escalated to an official approach.

It took nine words to confirm he was staying as the club tweeted – “Business as usual as management team elect to stay”.

Even in the midst of all the uncertainty, Sheerin was convinced McInnes had built a squad capable of retaining their status as Scotland’s second force ahead of Rangers, who have moved into second on goal difference. He said: “There is no doubt the squad of players are strong enough to be at the top end of the table and make sure they are strong enough to keep second. In the last month or so they have maybe lacked a little bit of consistency. But they will find that again, whether it is the manager or someone else who comes in and helps them find that.”

It will be McInnes and Docherty in the dugout at Dens Park.

Victory tonight will see them move clear of a Rangers side rocked by McInnes’ rebuttal.

Rangers face Ross County tomorrow with interim coach Graeme Murty in charge, not McInnes as the Ibrox board had hoped.

Sheerin said: “It is an opportunity because then it puts a little pressure on Rangers against Ross County tomorrow, as they will know they will have to win to keep second spot.

“With our games against St Johnstone and Hibs coming up in close proximity, it is vital that we not just win the game to go second, but also to end the run of two defeats.”