Manager of month award for McInnes and Cosgrove gets player gong

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has been named Premiership manager of the month for December with Dons striker Sam Cosgrove landing the player of the month.

The Reds performed well last month winning six games out of eight in the Premiership, which has resulted in McInnes being named as the top boss in the league for December.

Attacker Cosgrove found a rich vein of form last month as he rattled home seven goals in the final six matches before the Premiership’s winter shutdown.

They are both at Aberdeen’s warm weather training camp in Dubai.