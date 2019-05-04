Aberdeen manager McInnes would welcome new contract offer

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes today confirmed he would consider penning a new deal at Pittodrie.

The current contract for McInnes and his assistant Tony Docherty expires in summer next year.

Talks have yet to open with chairman Stewart Milne regarding McInnes’ future but the Dons boss is sure that will be addressed soon.

In recent years McInnes has rejected approaches from both Rangers and Sunderland to manage them in favour of remaining at Pittodrie.

McInnes and No 2 Docherty have inked two contract extensions since arriving at Pittodrie in 2013.

They signed extended deals in 2015 tying them to the Dons until 2019.

Then just days after knocking back Sunderland in July 2017, McInnes and Docherty added an extra year to their contract taking them to summer 2020.

McInnes is understood to be on the SFA’s short-list of potential candidates to replace the recently-axed Alex McLeish as Scotland boss.

McInnes, who is banned from the dug-out for today’s clash with Celtic, said: “If I was offered a new deal it is something I would certainly be willing to consider, yes.

“I have enjoyed my time here and have always been quick to extend in the past.

“I speak to the chairman two or three times a week so I am sure that (his contract situation) is something that will be mentioned in the next wee while.”

The SFA are set to finalise their shortlist of preferred candidates for the Scotland managerial post by next week.

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell is set to advise the governing body’s board about the potential candidates as they push forward to replace McLeish in time for the Euro 2020 qualifiers next month.

Kilmarnock’s Steve Clarke, Scotland Under-21 coach Scot Gemmill, SFA performance director Malky Mackay and Sunderland boss Jack Ross are understood to be in the frame along with McInnes.

The willingness of McInnes to consider extending his time at Pittodrie will come as another boost following the recent commitment of keeper Joe Lewis in signing a five-year contract until summer 2024.

Long-serving defender Andy Considine also recently signed a two-year extension until summer 2021, with the option of another year on top of that.

McInnes has recently admitted he expects his busiest transfer window yet when the season finishes following the final game of the season at Hibs on Sunday May 19.

The Dons boss faces the exit of a number of first-team regulars.

Influential skipper Graeme Shinnie is out of contract at the end of the season and was recently down at Championship side Derby County for talks.

Derby are operating under a soft transfer embargo.

Aberdeen have tabled a long-term, improved contract to Shinnie, but McInnes admits it is likely the 27-year-old will move on at the end of the season. However, he has not given up all hope of retaining Shinnie.

He said: “The likelihood is that he will probably leave.

“But it is not set in stone yet so we live in hope.”

Shinnie will miss today’s clash with Celtic with an ankle injury and faces a battle to feature again this season.

Winger Gary Mackay-Steven is also out of contract. He has yet to commit to a new deal and is on MLS side New York City’s radar.

Deals for keeper Tomas Cerny and defender Greg Halford are also set to expire.

Defender Mark Reynolds has signed a pre-contract with Dundee United, where he is currently on loan.

Loan deals for Max Lowe (Derby), Dom Ball (Rotherham), Greg Stewart (Birmingham), James Wilson (Manchester United) and Tommie Hoban (Watford) also end.

McInnes said: “It is important to bring in as many key players with experience to deal with the demand here.

“We are short in certain areas such as central midfield, left-back, potentially centre-back and with wide players.

“There are areas across the board where we need to recruit.”