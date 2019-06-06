Main attracted to ‘big club’ Aberdeen by Europe place and training site at Kingsford

Curtis Main says he came to Aberdeen because he wants to get his hands on silverware.

The striker has penned a two-year deal with the Dons after leaving Motherwell.

And the Englishman, who netted six times in 37 appearances for the Steelmen last term, wants to go one better than the Scottish Cup and League Cup final defeats he suffered while at Fir Park.

He said: “I want to get my hands on some silverware and I’m sure the club has ambitions to do so as well.

“We’ll all be striving for that.”

Main, 26, who also had spells at Darlington, Middlesbrough and Doncaster among others before his 18-month stay with Motherwell, is Reds boss Derek McInnes’ third signing of the summer after the capture of ex-Barnsley winger Ryan Hedges and the return of defender Ash Taylor.

It was common knowledge Main was to leave ’Well and, despite flirting with a return to England and with Premiership rivals Hearts also interested, he has signed on at Pittodrie.

Main, who listed Aberdeen’s place in Europa League qualification, as well as the near-complete training ground at Kingsford as attractive, said: “I’ve been waiting a wee while to get things done. Now it’s done I’m excited.

“I was excited by the challenge and different aspects of playing for Aberdeen – obviously European football is a big draw.

“It’s a big club.

“Now I’m here I’m looking forward to getting started.”

On the training ground, he added: “I know we’re expecting to move in later in the year – that’s something to look forward to.”

Main thinks the style of game in the Scottish top-flight suits him and swayed his decision to remain north of the border.

He said: “Overall, the league is quite competitive and the style of football seems to suit my personality.

“Rather than move out of it I’ve decided to stay in it.”

Main’s Scottish Cup final with Motherwell was in 2018.

In the semi-final, ’Well steamrolled McInnes’ Dons, beating them 3-0, with Main bagging a double.

The attacker thinks this performance might have contributed to McInnes’ interest in him, although it didn’t come up in talks.

Main said: “He didn’t mention it. I don’t think he wanted to bring that up, but maybe it played a part in it!

“Obviously it was a good day for me personally. Not so good for Aberdeen, but hopefully now I’m in Aberdeen colours I can do it for them.

“I’ve really enjoyed playing against them.

“Now, I’m looking forward to playing with them.”

Main also played in a 3-0 ’Well win over Aberdeen in the season just finished.

While at Middlesbrough as a youngster from 2011 to 2014, Main came into contact with midfielder Barry Robson, who later played for Aberdeen and is now one of McInnes’ coaches.

Main is eager to see his former team-mate’s abilities on the training pitch, adding: “I worked with him as a player and know exactly what he was like then. “