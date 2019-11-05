Main aims for lethal Aberdeen strike duo alongside Cosgrove

Buoyed by his first competitive Aberdeen goal, Curtis Main is confident he can forge a lethal strike partnership with Sam Cosgrove.

Summer signing Main admits to frustration at both his lack of goal return and game time since moving to Pittodrie.

Chances have been limited and he was also hit by setbacks such as the dismissal last month against Hibs which he maintains was not a red card.

Aberdeen opted not to appeal that sending-off and any momentum Main hoped to build was subsequently derailed by a two-game ban.

However, the 27-year-old was given another opportunity when pitched in alongside prolific striker Cosgrove in a 4-4-2 against Kilmarnock.

It paid off as Main ended his competitive scoring drought and Cosgrove hit his 16th goal of the season.

Main reckons they can become a dangerous duo in attack.

He said: “I have no doubt Sam and myself can play together.

“We showed against Kilmarnock there were spells in the game when we linked up really well.

“I think everyone will be pleased with how we played attacking wise.

“It is nice to play up there with another striker and you can build a relationship and work off each other’s game.

“We are both imposing players but both link up well on the floor. It is not just one-dimensional.”

His goalscoring performance against Kilmarnock was only the fourth start for the former Motherwell striker this season.

Dons boss Derek McInnes has understandably opted to primarily use prolific striker Cosgrove to lead his attack.

Cosgrove scored 20 times last season and is already closing in on that landmark again.

Main said: “Absolutely, I have been frustrated. I just want to be on the park, playing minutes and scoring goals.

“That is what I came here to do.

“Behind the scenes I am working as hard as possible every day to put myself in a good position so that when the opportunities do come I am able to take them.

“I have just had to keep my head down, work hard and wait for opportunities.

“A few weeks ago I felt good in that game (against Hibs) but unfortunately that didn’t go to plan.

“I had to stay patient, stay ready and stay fit.

“I am more than confident in my own ability. It is just about being on the park and showing everyone what I can do.”

Main admits he has had discussions with manager McInnes about his lack of game time since signing on at Pittodrie.

He said: “The manager is open and honest and I have had conversations with him through the season so far.

“It is a competitive squad and it is about putting myself in a position to be in the squad and be in the team.”

McInnes handed Main the opportunity to impress in the 1-1 draw with Hibs in his last appearance for the Dons on October 5.

His strong performance was derailed when referee Don Robertson handed Main a straight red for a challenge on Stevie Mallan in the 55th minute.

Main was shocked by the decision then and the red still rankles.

He said: “It was disbelief. Absolute disbelief. I still maintain it was a good tackle. I think the boy made way too much of it.

“I might have grazed his foot but there were a couple of incidents in the game where he was rolling round, which is totally unnecessary.

“Unfortunately that is sometimes the way the game is played.

“It was disheartening because I was in the team and had an opportunity. I felt I was playing well but I just had to forget it, put it to the back of my mind and wait for the next opportunity.

“Thankfully that has come around very quickly and I managed to do something with it.”

Main netted in the 1-1 pre-season friendly draw with Inverness Caley Thistle in July as part of the build-up to the Europa League campaign.

He was delighted to finally score in a competitive match for Aberdeen and hopes it will be a catalyst for many more.

He said: “ It was overdue and I am pleased that I have that goal.

“Now I just have to move on and try to build on that.”