Mackay-Steven’s move to New York City FC confirmed

Gary Mackay-Steven has completed his move to New York City FC.

The winger, 28, turned down a new deal with Aberdeen to join the Major League Soccer (MLS) side.

On signing, Mackay-Steven told his new club’s website: “I’m delighted to finally sign on the dotted line. I can’t wait to hit the ground running and make my debut in the blue shirt. I can’t wait to show what I can do to the fans in Yankee Stadium.

“The lure of playing in America and in MLS is really attractive to me. It’s always been a draw for me, it’s hard to say no. I can’t wait to get started.

“You see NYCFC from afar and the way they play football is the way it should be played. A player like me, coming into an atmosphere when the philosophy is in place, it is going to be enjoyable. I want to learn as much as I can and hopefully hit the ground running.

“I like to take people on in the 1 v 1 situations. I like to make things happen and to get fans off their seats. Hopefully I can do that in New York and show what I’m all about. I feel everything is in place to win a trophy. A squad like New York, with the structure in place, it’s really in the team’s grasps and hopefully I can chip in with goals and assists.”

Mackay-Steven joined Aberdeen from Celtic in summer 2017, scoring 16 goals in 72 appearances.

He was also being pursued by English League One side Portsmouth.