Mackay-Steven ‘set to join Portsmouth’

Gary Mackay-Steven’s Aberdeen exit could soon be confirmed, with reports saying he will join English League One side Portsmouth this week.

Aberdeen had not given up hope of convincing Scotland international winger Mackay-Steven to remain at Pittodrie, but it is understood he will sign for Kenny Jackett’s Pompey.

Mackay-Steven’s Dons deal expires on June 30 and it is understood New York City, who made an approach for the winger in January, have cooled their interest.

However, the Dons’ hopes he would sign a new deal appear to have been dashed.

Meanwhile, the Reds will find out tomorrow who they will play in the Europa League first qualifying round.

Aberdeen are seeded for the first and second rounds, with the first round draw at 2.30pm tomorrow.

Among the teams they could face are Liepaja of Latvia, Levadia Tallinn of Estonia, Wales’ Barry Town or Northern Ireland’s Cliftonville, Saint Patrick’s of Ireland, RoPS Rovaniemi of Finland and Ki of the Faroe Islands or Tre Fiori of San Marino.