Gary Mackay-Steven and Stevie May set to make return for Dons

Aberdeen are set to receive a double fitness boost for tomorrow’s clash at St Johnstone with Stevie May and Gary Mackay-Steven on track to return from injury.

Striker May and winger Mackay-Steven were both ruled out of the 1-0 win at Dundee on Friday evening.

May was sidelined with a bruised and swollen ankle following a challenge from Ryan Jack in the 2-1 loss to Rangers.

Former Dons skipper Jack was red carded for the challenge and had an appeal on the red card dismissed. He will serve a three-game suspension.

Mackay-Steven missed the Dens Park clash having suffered a dead leg in the 3-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox.

Dons boss Derek McInnes said: “Hopefully we will have Gary and Stevie for St Johnstone, as both look likely to be fit and available.”

Midfielder Greg Tansey looks set to be unavailable for tomorrow’s trip to McDiarmid Park.

Tansey has missed the last two games with a groin injury and is closing in on a return to action.

However, the game at Saints is set to come too early.

McInnes said: “Greg might be another few days.”