Lowe set to miss cup tie, but McInnes hopeful Mackay-Steven and Wilson back for Rangers clash

Aberdeen face a sweat over left-back Max Lowe with boss Derek McInnes fearing a knee injury could rule him out of Sunday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final with Rangers.

On-loan defender Lowe limped off in the first half of the 2-0 loss to Hamilton having sustained a knock to his knee cap.

It is a fresh defensive concern for McInnes who was forced to sign Greg Halford this week as back-up following injuries to Shaleum Logan and Tommie Hoban.

Former Sunderland and Wolves defender Halford, 34, signed until the end of the season and was an unused substitute against Hamilton.

Right-back Logan is out for two to three months having undergone surgery on an ankle injury.

On-loan Watford defender Hoban has returned to his parent club for surgery on cruciate ligament damage and is ruled out for the rest of the season.

McInnes said: “Max took a sore one on his knee cap so we will have to see how that settles.

“However, with the game coming quickly on Sunday I would think Max will be a doubt.”

McInnes hopes to have winger Gary Mackay-Steven and striker James Wilson both back from injury to face Rangers.

Scotland cap Mackay-Steven missed the Hamilton game with a knock sustained in the 2-0 win at St Johnstone.

On-loan Manchester United striker Wilson was ruled out with a thigh strain.

McInnes said: “I have no doubt that if we have a look at who is fit and who is available for Sunday we can get a team out there that can get the job done.

“Hopefully we can get one or two back as James and Gary missed the game with knocks.

“James has a thigh strain that he picked up on Tuesday at the end of shooting.”

The loss to relegation-battling Hamilton was the latest setback in a home slump that has yielded just two points from 15.

If Aberdeen perform as poorly against a rampant Rangers team who have hit 14 goals without reply in their last three games, the bid to lift the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990 will end.

McInnes admits the Reds’ lack of confidence when going two down to Hamilton is a worry.

He said: “I didn’t see that coming. There was a lack of confidence after the second goal went in which is a concern, truth be told.

“The level of performance was clearly not good enough.

“If we are to get into a semi-final we are going to have to beat a very good team.

“We have to make sure we deliver a far better performance than we did against Hamilton.

“I have no doubt we will as we have good players here.

“It is a reminder to make sure to set out to be fully committed to every challenge, aggressive and playing with more confidence.

“It is important that we overcome and bounce back from disappointment.”