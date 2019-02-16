Aberdeen’s Logan set to miss this afternoon’s clash with St Mirren

Aberdeen right-back Shaleum Logan is set to miss today’s Premiership clash against St Mirren with an ankle injury.

The 31-year-old defender, pictured, limped off in the 4-1 Scottish Cup defeat of Queen of the South last weekend in the second half due to the injury.

Boss Derek McInnes confirmed Logan sustained irritation to a tendon and hopes to get good news on that following investigation next week.

McInnes said: “The likelihood is that the St Mirren game will come too quickly for Shaleum.

“He is not in a lot of pain with the ankle but it is a little irritation on his tendon. Shaleum is keen to play.

“We are hoping with further investigation next week when it settles that we hopefully get some positive news on it.”

Meanwhile, on-loan Watford defender Tommie Hoban is fully fit to face St Mirren today.

The 25-year-old suffered a knock to his shoulder in the cup win last weekend and McInnes admitted he was concerned at the time.

Hoban has only recently returned after five months out following surgery on a dislocated shoulder.

Although the impact was on the same shoulder that underwent surgery, versatile Hoban, who can play at centre-back, full-back and midfield, is fine.

It is a major boost for the Dons as Scotland international centre-back Scott McKenna will miss today’s clash as he serves out the second game of a three-match ban following a red card in the 4-2 loss to Rangers.

“Tommie is absolutely fine. We got a wee fright with that last week but he is good to go,” said McInnes.