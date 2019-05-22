Logan: I’d be happy to spend the rest of my career at Aberdeen

Defender Shay Logan today confirmed he would be happy to spend the rest of his career at Aberdeen after signing a contract extension.

The right-back penned a one-year contract extension tying him to the club until summer 2021.

There is also the option of another year for the stopper, who admits he has fallen in love with the Granite City.

Logan won the League Cup with the Dons in 2014 and is confident of landing more silverware at the club.

Logan said: “The stage I am at now, I am happy to finish my career here.

“It is a great club to be at and I have thoroughly enjoyed it since the day I came here.

“I fell in love with the city, especially after the win in the League Cup final.

“I have loved it ever since.

“I want to win another trophy. I don’t want to finish my Aberdeen career with just a League Cup winner’s medal.

“If it wasn’t for Celtic we would have won four or five trophies, but that is just the way it is. You have to perform in the games when you come up against the big teams like Celtic and Rangers.

“It ( a cup win) is going to come, but it will make it that little sweeter that it has been so long since the last one.”

The 31-year-old is the latest player to recently commit his long-term future to the Dons.

Keeper Joe Lewis signed a new five-year deal until summer 2024 and leading scorer Sam Cosgrove signed on until 2022.

Teenage sensation Lewis Ferguson signed a two-year extension until 2024.

Defender Andy Considine and winger Connor McLennan both penned two-year extensions until summer 2021.

Logan said: “That is three out of the back five (signed new deals) and it is good for the manager to have those players in the team that have the knowledge. We are the sort of people who can teach the young lads coming through and the new players what is expected of them.

“The manager expects certain things from players and you will maybe have seen players come and go who maybe haven’t brought that.

“I am just happy to be in a position where the manager maybe felt I did do that in the time I have been here.”

While Aberdeen have been successful in securing players on extensions recently, they have lost captain Graeme Shinnie.

With the Scotland international midfielder’s deal set to expire, Dons boss Derek McInnes pushed hard to retain him.

However, Shinnie will join Derby County having penned a three-year deal.

Winger Gary Mackay-Steven is also expected to leave as his contract expires on June 1 and he is wanted by MLS side New York City.

Mackay-Steven was set to discuss his future with his agent this week.

Logan said: “There will be a lot of characters gone with Shinnie and Gary Mackay-Steven if he leaves.

“A lot of loanees who will go back like James Wilson, Max Lowe and Dom Ball.

“However, you have the likes of Joe Lewis, Andy Considine, Mikey Devlin and myself who will tell new players what is expected of them.

“It is not just about ability, you have to bring the right characters in.”

Logan was ruled out for three months of the season having undergone ankle surgery in February.

He returned for the final games as Aberdeen missed out on third place and Euro qualification to Kilmarnock on goal difference. The Dons will still qualify for Europe if Premiership champions Celtic beat Hearts in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.

Logan said: “The table doesn’t lie. Kilmarnock pipped us to third on goal difference.

“We were beaten by Celtic narrowly in a cup final and Rangers have spent big money, they have big money splashing about.

“Kilmarnock have done very well, so for us fourth is not the best position. But there are still things to take from it.

“And if Celtic do beat Hearts on Saturday we make Europe again, which is a good thing. Europe is always high on the list for the season.”

Dons boss McInnes was delighted to tie down the long-term future of Logan, who arrived in January 2014 and has clocked up 242 appearances.

He said: “Shay loves it here at Aberdeen, which I think is clear for all to see and he has been desperate to commit himself further to the club.

“He has been a very consistent performer and is an important player in the dressing room.

“His desire to stay will hopefully mean he can continue to be a positive influence here at the club.”