Logan and Campbell fitness boost for Aberdeen

Aberdeen have received a double fitness boost with right-back Shaleum Logan and midfielder Dean Campbell both set to return for the next Premiership clash.

Logan missed the 3-0 defeat of Ross County prior to the international break having undergone a minor procedure on a groin injury.

The defender is on course to return for the next clash against St Johnstone at Pittodrie next Saturday.

Teenage midfielder Campbell has been sidelined since the 2-1 League Cup defeat of Dundee with a hip injury.

Campbell had to withdraw due to injury from the Scotland Under-19 squad to face Japan in Pinatar, Spain, in two friendlies as preparation gets underway for UEFA European championship qualifying in October.

However, Campbell is also set to be fit to face the Perth Saints.

Dons boss Derek McInnes said: “I think Shay will be all right for St Johnstone.

“Under medical instruction he was advised not to play against Ross County.

“Hopefully we can get him back in contact training in the week building up to St Johnstone.

“Dean Campbell will hopefully be fit for St Johnstone.”

Logan’s expected return will be a timely boost for McInnes who had only four fit defenders for the clash with Ross County.

Centre-backs Scott McKenna and Ash Taylor were also sidelined with hamstring tears.

The manager said: “You could see on the bench (against Ross County) there were no midfielders and no defenders. That was not through choice.”

McKenna and Taylor are both set to miss the St Johnstone match.

Taylor was on course to return to action after the international break following more than a month out.

However, he suffered a setback in his rehabilitation and will miss a few more weeks.

McKenna is out for up to another three weeks.

The injury, sustained in the 0-0 draw on the artificial surface at Kilmarnock, ruled him out of Scotland’s Euro 2020 qualifier with Russia tonight and with Belgium on Monday.

With the national team also experiencing defensive injury problems boss Steve Clarke called up Dons centre-back Mikey Devlin on Sunday night.

Devlin and Sheffield Wednesday’s David Bates were added to the squad after Norwich City’s Grant Hanley and another Wednesday player, Liam Palmer, pulled out through injury.

The defeat of Ross County was Devlin’s only first-team game time since suffering a hamstring injury in the 2-1 Europa League defeat of RoPS Rovaniemi on July 11.

Devlin had 45 minutes for the Dons reserves’ 4-1 defeat of Ross County’s second string last week.

McInnes praised him for his performance. He said: “Mikey completed 90 minutes against Ross County and did very well in the game.

“He also got the added bonus of Steve Clarke calling him into the Scotland squad.

“Other than the penalty for Ross County we looked very secure with our work. Mikey and Zak Vyner both did well.”