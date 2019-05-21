Logan agrees Aberdeen contract extension

Right-back Shay Logan has agreed a one-year contract extension with Aberdeen, it has been announced.

The 31-year-old will now remain at Pittodrie until the summer of 2020.

Logan joined the Reds, initially on loan, from Brentford in 2014 and was part of the League Cup-winning side that year.

He has since made more than 200 appearances for the Dons under boss Derek McInnes.

McInnes said: “Shay loves it here at Aberdeen, which I think is clear for all to see and he has been desperate to commit himself further to the club.

“He has been a very consistent performer and is an important player in the dressing room.

“His desire to stay will hopefully mean he can continue to be a positive influence here at the club.”