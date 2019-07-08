Willie Miller: Loan move may be best for Stevie May

Putting striker Stevie May out on loan could prove to be a positive move for both Aberdeen and the player.

Manager Derek McInnes has confirmed the club are happy for May to go out on loan.

Although May was a big money signing for Aberdeen two seasons ago, getting him out on loan could get him scoring again and his confidence rebuilt.

Derek has been working closely with May and will know his mental and physical state.

Strikers need to have that confidence in front of goal for that goalscoring touch to return again.

It is just a case of May getting his confidence back.

We know he can score goals, there is no doubt about that.

However, if a striker does not have that confidence in front of goal it can become a real struggle.

May needs game time.

His former club St Johnstone have confirmed they are interested in landing him and there are other teams interested.

Hopefully May will return to Pittodrie a better and more confident player ready to make a goalscoring impact.