Liverpool interest in Bournemouth’s former Aberdeen star Fraser

Aberdeen could be set to land a bonus of £6 million this summer as England’s top Premier League clubs chase former Pittodrie youth academy star Ryan Fraser.

Champions League finalists Liverpool are targeting a £30m swoop for the Bournemouth winger who has one year left on his contract.

Domestic treble winners Manchester City are also keen on the 25-year-old.

They join Champions League finalists Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United in the chase to sign Fraser, pictured.

Aberdeen inserted a 20% sell-on clause when Fraser transferred to Bournemouth, then in League One, in 2013.

The Reds received £400,000 in development compensation for the youth academy graduate.

Scotland international Fraser claimed 14 Premier League assists this season and scored nine times for the Cherries.

With England’s top clubs battling it out for his signature that £30m price could yet rise further.

Fraser has been offered fresh terms but is expected to turn them down in favour of a summer switch.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is keen to retain Fraser which could make for a nervous summer transfer window for the Dons.

If Fraser’s contract is allowed to run down and he leaves the Cherries next year as a free agent, Aberdeen will miss out.