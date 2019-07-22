Lifelong Aberdeen supporter latest lucky winner in Evening Express Strike Force competition

The latest winner of the Evening Express Dons Strike Force competition will use his prize money to fund a slap up meal with friends.

Aberdeen-based Paul Reid has pocketed £100 for correctly naming the first goal scorer in Aberdeen’s 2-1 Europa League defeat of RoPS.

The 57-year-old, who is retired, correctly guessed Sam Cosgrove would be the first Aberdeen player to score in Finland.

Cosgrove netted a penalty to draw the Dons level on the night after they had conceded an early goal.

Paul said: “It is fantastic to win the money.

“We have friends coming up from Sheffield in the next few weeks so we will probably put the money towards a meal with them.

“I have supported Aberdeen all my life as they are my home team.

“I chose Sam Cosgrove because as the striker there is a good chance of him scoring.”

In our Dons Strike Force competition all you have to do is guess the first Aberdeen goal scorer of the game.

Look out for the competition this week for the Dons Europa League second qualifying round first leg against FC Chikhura Sachkhere in Georgia.

All you have to do to enter is visit www.eveningexpress.co.uk and fill in the registration form.

The form will include a unique number printed on the back page of the Evening Express later this week.

If you are correct you could be in the money like Paul and pocket £100.