Lewis takes heart from Dons’ battle back from injury blight

Skipper Joe Lewis reckons there is a lot more to come from the Dons when players return from injury.

During the opening quarter of the season, Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has struggled to get a settled side on the pitch due to injuries.

That has contributed to some disjointed performances at times this term.

However, things are starting to clear up on that front for the Reds, who are just a point behind third-placed Motherwell in the Premiership table.

Funso Ojo is set to be out until January because of a hamstring problem and Scott Wright will miss the rest of the season with a cruciate ligament injury.

But Ash Taylor is nearing a return from his hamstring injury, while experienced midfielders Craig Bryson and Stephen Gleeson are back in training after ankle and knee problems respectively.

After Sunday’s clash with Celtic at Pittodrie, midfielder Lewis Ferguson and striker Curtis Main will also be free of suspension.

Gleeson made his first appearance of the season as a late substitute in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Motherwell at Fir Park.

Both the Irishman and Bryson are in contention to feature against the Hoops this weekend.

Dons captain Lewis reckons having them available will help the Reds kick on in the weeks ahead.

The goalie, 32, said: “I feel we’ve got a lot more in the tank, especially with the lads who are to come back from injury.

“You’ve got Bryson who hasn’t featured much because of injury and hopefully he can contribute a lot more soon.

“Stephen Gleeson has been training more recently and hopefully he can be back.

“We’ve got a lot of experience coming back and we look forward to having them with us because that will only help.”

Lewis feels Gleeson has had more than his fair share of bad luck. The 31-year-old made only 19 appearances for Aberdeen last season after joining from Ipswich.

This term Gleeson suffered a knee injury in pre-season which required surgery. Lewis knows he would have been a valuable asset to have in the middle of the park.

However, the Englishman insists injuries should not be used as an excuse for the Reds’ sticky run of form – they had won just once in five games prior to the triumph at Motherwell.

Lewis added: “Stephen has been unlucky, especially this season.

“Just about all season we’ve been at least a man down in terms of what the gaffer would like to choose from.

“That was a time when Stephen would definitely have got an opportunity but he was injured.

“His experience in training and coming into games will be invaluable and Bryson is the same.

“The difficult period has coincided with us being a little bit hit by injuries.

“There’s no excuses for terrible performances and results, particularly the Rangers one (5-0 defeat at Ibrox).

“It can be a cop-out to point the finger at injuries, but it doesn’t help the situation.”

Lewis feels one benefit of the injuries which have blighted Aberdeen this season has been the opportunity given to young players.

Midfielder Dean Campbell, 18, has made 11 appearances this term, with five of them starts.

Winger Ethan Ross, 18, has also made a sub appearance and started in the 1-1 draw with Hibs at Pittodrie on October 5.

Both started in Scotland Under-19s’ recent 1-0 win over Germany. And Lewis believes Campbell and Ross will be better players for the experiences gained this term.

He said: “The young lads who have played more than they might have done will be better for the experience.

“Sometimes you don’t feel it at the time but going forward players like Dean Campbell and Ethan Ross will benefit hugely from the situation we’ve been in.

“The Scotland result was brilliant for them and they’re very good players who will be important for the club going forward.

“Results like they had against Germany are very promising for Scotland and it’s good for Aberdeen to have them involved.”