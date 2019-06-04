Ferguson explains why Aberdeen is attractive to potential signings

Lewis Ferguson knows all about the attractiveness of Aberdeen to prospective new signings.

And the Dons midfielder insists lots of players will relish the opportunity to come to Pittodrie this summer.

Reds manager Derek McInnes faces another rebuild after seven end-of-season departures and Gary Mackay-Steven’s future still unclear.

Captain Graeme Shinnie has left for Derby County, Greg Halford’s contract expired and loan deals for James Wilson (Manchester United), Greg Stewart (Birmingham), Max Lowe (Derby), Dom Ball (Rotherham) and Tommie Hoban (Watford) all finished at the end of the season.

Mackay-Steven may also depart, with the winger still mulling over a lucrative offer from MLS side New York City.

It is understood the Dons have won the battle for Motherwell striker Curtis Main, with the Englishman’s signing set to be unveiled in the coming days.

The Reds are also believed to be closing in on Barnsley winger Ryan Hedges, who has reportedly had a medical at Pittodrie.

Defender Ash Taylor, who played for Aberdeen between 2014 and 2017, was in the Granite City a fortnight ago for talks following his release from Northampton Town.

McInnes has also had discussions with Ball, who won’t be offered another contract by Rotherham.

Little over a year ago Ferguson was in the same position as the potential Dons signings this summer.

After weighing up his options, the former Hamilton Accies player penned a pre-contract with Aberdeen in May last year.

The 19-year-old hasn’t regretted the decision with his fine performances over the season earning him nominations for the PFA Scotland and Scottish Football Writers’ Association Young Player of the Year awards.

To Ferguson, Aberdeen was an attractive club to join and he insists that will be the case for others this summer.

The son of former Rangers and Hearts player Derek said: “Aberdeen will be attractive to players. It’s such a huge club and I didn’t realise that until I moved up to the city.

“We’re getting the new training ground as well, which I’m pretty sure will attract players as well, to train in good facilities.

“It’s a good team with good staff and good facilities so it will be an attractive proposition for a lot of people.

“It’s up to the staff and the club to bring players in and I’m sure they’ll do that.

“Players have left the club at the end of the season, but that happens in football and the club will replace them.

“I think for anybody coming in they will really enjoy it because it’s a great club to play for and a great experience to play for Aberdeen.”

After joining, Ferguson admits he was taken by surprise by the size of Aberdeen as a club.

He believes part of the reason for that is having grown up in the central belt there are a lot of full-time clubs in a small area. But in the Granite City the Dons are the only full-time, top-flight side.

Ferguson added: “It wasn’t a big shock because I knew Aberdeen was a big club in Scottish football. But I was brought up in Hamilton, so in the Glasgow area there are loads of teams around you.

“There’s Hamilton, Motherwell, Rangers, Celtic and even teams like Airdrie further down.

“You’ve got so many teams around you in the surrounding area. But you come up to Aberdeen and it’s only the one team really in the city and that’s what makes it such a big club.”

With Shinnie leaving, more responsibility may be placed upon Ferguson next season to be a leader in central midfield.

Although he is still a teenager, he says he would embrace any extra responsibility next term.

He said: “I would be comfortable with taking on more responsibility.

“I’ve got a good relationship with Graeme on and off the pitch.

“He is a really good professional, a top player who performs week-in, week-out.

“I’ve really enjoyed playing alongside him. But he’s moved on now so good luck to him.”