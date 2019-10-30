Leighton is final Aberdeen legend to receive Cormack Park pitch honour

Aberdeen have announced the final club legend whose name will adorn one of the training pitches at Cormack Park is former goalkeeper Jim Leighton.

Scotland great Leighton, who earned 91 caps, was between the posts during the Dons’ golden period and fans have voted for him to receive the honour alongside Willie Miller, Joe Harper, Neale Cooper, Teddy Scott and Eoin Jess.

Over two spells, Leighton played 535 times for the club before also serving as goalkeeping coach.

Cormack Park, the Reds £12 million training facility – which includes the Bobby Clark youth academy, will be officially opened by former boss Sir Alex Ferguson tomorrow.