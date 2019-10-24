Kingsford training pitch named after Dons legend Scott

A pitch at Aberdeen’s new training ground and community facility at Kingsford has been named after Dons legend Teddy Scott.

In August the Reds invited supporters to vote on which club legends the training pitches at Cormack Park should be named after.

Scott, who died in 2012, served Aberdeen for six decades as a player, coach and kitman and was awarded a testimonial against Manchester United in 1999, with a capacity crowd packing into Pittodrie to recognise his contribution to the Dons.

Now he has also been honoured with a training pitch named after him at Cormack Park.

The family of Scott said: “The entire family would like to extend a sincere thanks to Aberdeen FC and its supporters for recognising Teddy in this manner.

“We are very grateful, and are sure Teddy would have been honoured to receive such an accolade from a club he dedicated so much of his life too.”

Pittodrie commercial director Rob Wicks added: “This is an exciting milestone for the club, and it is crucial we retain as much of our heritage as possible in our new home.

“We want to hear ideas from fans about how best we can recognise our history and club legends at the new site.

“Working together with the club’s Heritage Trust and Hall of Fame committee – which includes the likes of Willie Miller and Richard Gordon – every effort will be made to ensure we recognise all those who have represented this great club with distinction throughout its history.

“Some initial ideas that have been suggested include a club museum, statues of famous players, a Memorial Garden and incorporating the famous granite façade from the Merkland Road end at Pittodrie.”

Aberdeen’s new £12million training complex, youth academy and community hub will be officially opened next Thursday by former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.