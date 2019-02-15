Key highlights from today’s Dons press conference

Derek McInnes has held his pre-match press conference this morning ahead of tomorrow’s game against St Mirren.

The gaffer gave his thoughts on the Buddies’ visit to Pittodrie, Lewis Ferguson, the current injuries as well as the on-going debate on artificial pitches.

St Mirren

💬 Derek – I think Oran was needing the January window to put his stamp on the team and they’re in a three team fight to avoid the drop but we will focus on trying to get the three points up for grabs. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 15, 2019

💬 Derek – Supporters have a part to play tomorrow as they always do. I’ve been happy with the performance levels in the past few games. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 15, 2019

💬 Derek – We’ve the quarter final of the cup to look forward to and important League games coming up, including tomorrow. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 15, 2019

Lewis Ferguson

💬 Derek – Lewis is very unusual in the modern game in that for someone so young, he’s totally trustworthy and he’s got a lot going for him. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 15, 2019

Injuries

💬 Derek – I spoke with both Graeme and Gary this week and hopefully we’ll have some clarity from them soon. Shay is a doubt for tomorrow after limping off last weekend. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 15, 2019

Artificial Pitches