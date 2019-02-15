Friday, February 15th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Key highlights from today’s Dons press conference

by Callum Main
15/02/2019, 11:07 am
Derek McInnes
Derek McInnes
Send us a story

Derek McInnes has held his pre-match press conference this morning ahead of tomorrow’s game against St Mirren.

The gaffer gave his thoughts on the Buddies’ visit to Pittodrie, Lewis Ferguson, the current injuries as well as the on-going debate on artificial pitches.

St Mirren

Lewis Ferguson

Lewis Ferguson

Injuries
Shay Logan

Artificial Pitches

A shot of the Livingston pitch

 

More from the Evening Express

Tags

Breaking

    Cancel