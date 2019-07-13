Dons boss McInnes is staying on for silver lining

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has vowed to make the next three years count by bringing trophy glory to the club “he loves”.

McInnes and assistant Tony Docherty have both signed two-year contract extensions.

Announced on the day of the 2-1 Europa League home defeat of RoPS Rovaniemi, the duo committed their long-term future to Aberdeen until summer 2022.

Having been appointed Pittodrie manager in March 2013 McInnes is the second longest serving manager in Scottish senior football, second only to Peterhead’s Jim McInally.

He has rejected approaches from both Sunderland and Rangers to manage them during his time in the Granite City.

However, it remains a source of frustration to McInnes that he has yet to add to the League Cup trophy secured in 2014.

McInnes said: “Aberdeen is a club I have grown to love and I continue to love.

“On my first day at Pittodrie I talked about how I wanted to bring success to the club and deliver trophies.

“About how I would be hellbent on making sure that was the case.

“Now as I sit here six and a bit years on it is still the most important thing to me, to try to bring success to this club.”

McInnes confirmed to the Evening Express in May he would be open to penning a new contract.

Chairman Stewart Milne opened up discussions soon after on an extension to the contract which expired in 2020.

However it was put on the back-burner with the immediate focus on recruiting players during McInnes’ biggest summer rebuild since arriving at the club.

McInnes said: “When the chairman approached me towards the end of last season it was something we said would get done once I got a few players in.

“We wanted to make sure that was done first, that was the most important part.”

McInnes has secured seven new signings during the summer transfer window and will add to that with the addition of a midfielder. The Dons had a bid, understood to be £125,000, accepted for Scunthorpe United midfielder Funso Ojo. But Hibs also had a bid for the same amount accepted by the League Two side.

It is understood Hibs are leading the race to sign Ojo.

McInnes also targeted Sunderland’s Dylan McGeouch but Black Cats manager Jack Ross has confirmed the midfielder wants to stay at the club.

McInnes said: “The opportunity to continue working here excites me. It has been a big rebuilding job but I am excited with how the squad is coming together.

“We are trying to be successful with Aberdeen.

“I am also looking forward to going into the new training ground and the new stadium.

“I am excited by a lot of the young players we are starting to bring through.

“With the new signings in the squad we are putting together I am confident we can go and be as competitive as we have been.

“Hopefully that will allow us to bring more silverware to the club.”

During his six years at Pittodrie McInnes has delivered one trophy and lost three cup finals.

Aberdeen are also competing in Europe for the sixth successive season under McInnes.

Was extending his contract an easy decision? “Absolutely,” he said. “My staff and myself are happy here and we have managed to impose what we have here.

“A lot of my players have also signed long-term deals.

“There are a lot of good people working for me as a staff and a lot of good players.

“I like working for my chairman and I like working for this club. It is important we try to maximise our full potential.

“We have the excitement of the new training ground which will be a game changer for us.

“Obviously plans are afoot for the new stadium as well and I would love to be part of that.

“There is a real trust between myself and the chairman.

“I will continue to strive to create special memories for our supporters.”