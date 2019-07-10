Joe Lewis confirmed as new Dons captain

Aberdeen FC have today unveiled Joe Lewis as the club’s new captain.

Goalkeeper Lewis was confirmed as skipper ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League clash against RoPS Rovaniemi.

The Dons will take on the Finnish side in the first leg of the first qualifying round at Pittodrie tomorrow.

The new skipper takes over from Graeme Shinnie, who left for Derby at the end of last season.

Lewis has played 137 times for the Dons, and kept 47 clean sheets having left Cardiff in 2016.