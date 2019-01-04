Stockley’s move to Preston North End could land Aberdeen up to £150,000

Aberdeen are set to land a cash bonus of up to £150,000 for the transfer of Jayden Stockley from Exeter to Preston North End.

The Dons will benefit from a sell-on clause installed in the striker’s contract during his transfer from Pittodrie to Exeter in summer 2017.

It is understood the sell-on clause could be as much as 20% of the transfer fee.

Championship side Preston have splashed out £750,000 to secure Stockley on a three-and-a-half year contract.

They triggered a buy-out clause in the striker’s contract after Exeter announced on New Year’s Day that he was free to talk to any interested teams.

Dons boss Derek McInnes signed Stockley on a free transfer from Premier League Bournemouth in summer 2016.

He made 38 appearances for the Reds, scoring six times, before moving to Exeter in a £100,000 transfer in summer 2017.

Exeter had previously tried to secure Stockley in 2016 following a successful loan spell at the club, but lost out to Aberdeen.

Following the exit of Stockley, Dons boss Derek McInnes would later sign striker Stevie May during that summer transfer window for £400,000 from Preston on a four-year contract.

Stockley, 25, has scored 41 times since moving to Exeter and was the leading goalscorer for the calendar year of 2018 across all four divisions in England.

The six-foot-three centre-forward also scored the most headed goals in Europe during the last year.

The windfall will boost McInnes’ own war chest while he’s bidding to add new signings during the January transfer window.

McInnes is in the market for a left-back to replace Max Lowe, who has returned to Derby County following the end of his half-season loan deal.

Following an impressive spell at Pittodrie, McInnes had hoped to extend the left-back’s stay.

However, Rams boss Frank Lampard opted to retain Lowe for the second half of the season to help cope with an ongoing injury crisis.

Stockley said: “I’m glad I can come here (Preston) in a rich vein of form and hopefully I can continue that and offer my qualities to this already strong team.

“I feel confident and I’m very thankful for the move.”

Stockley’s final game for the Dons was the 2-1 Scottish Cup final loss to Celtic in May 2017 when he was given the nod to start ahead of Adam Rooney, the Reds’ leading scorer for the previous three seasons.

Among the clubs reportedly targeting a move for Stockley this month were League One promotion hopefuls Sunderland, but Preston won the race.

Boss Alex Neil said: “We have spoken at length about having a big target man since Jordan Hugill left.

“We have different types of strikers; you’ve got Sean (Maguire) who is small and nippy one, we’ve got Lukas (Nmecha) who is big, athletic and a good runner.

“Louis (Moult) who can take it in and link the game as a penalty box striker and I think Jayden gives us a different type.

“He is six foot three, he has scored the most headed goals in Europe this year.

“We’ve got someone who, when the going gets tough and teams hunt us and press us, we can turn the ball up to him and work around him.

“Now when team’s sit in, we can put the ball into the box and expect the big fella to hopefully get on the end of some of them.

“He will certainly give us a different option. He is a good age as well, 25, and he is fully fit.

“He went up to Aberdeen and then came back down to Exeter, so he is very similar to a lot of our squad where he has done it the hard way to get to this level.

“Hopefully we can now give him a platform where he can go and thrive.”