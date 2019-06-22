EXCLUSIVE: ‘It’s my turn to be the tour guide now’ says Coutts as pal Bryson moves to Aberdeen

He’s on the look-out for a new club but, in the meantime, Paul Coutts has a new role to keep himself busy.

The 30-year-old has been tasked with showing old team-mate Craig Bryson around the Granite City.

Bryson has signed a pre-contract with Aberdeen and will join the Dons on a two-year deal once his contract with Derby County expires.

And he’s asked Aberdonian Coutts, who played alongside him for two-and-a-half years at Pride Park, to help him settle in.

Coutts, who is looking for a new club after leaving Sheffield United following their promotion to the English Premier League, said: “I got on well with Craig when I was at Derby and I’ve kept in touch with him ever since.

“He texted me after everything had gone through with his signing to say he was joining Aberdeen and would be up in Aberdeen.

“I’m still up here for a little while longer, until pre-season starts, so I’m hoping to get a chance to meet up with him at some point.

“He was saying he would like some help with finding a house or flat in Aberdeen so I’ll have to show him round.

“He was my tour guide when I joined Derby, but now I’m going to be his tour guide to Aberdeen.”

Coutts believes Bryson will add leadership qualities to Derek McInnes’s team.

The man who started his senior career with Cove Rangers and has also played for Peterborough and Preston believes the way Bryson conducts himself on and off the pitch will set a standard for others to follow.

Coutts also believes the experienced former Clyde and Kilmarnock man can help young midfielders Lewis Ferguson, 19, and Dean Campbell, 18, continue to develop.

He added: “I think Craig is a leader in the sense that people follow him from the way he plays.

“If you see someone else putting in the effort Craig does and having his energy, it’s infectious and other people in the team do the same.

“That was what Graeme Shinnie has done for Aberdeen for four years and Craig is the same sort of character.

“His style is all about driving the game from midfield and getting the team pushing on, so I guess in that sense you would say he was a leader.

“Craig started off at Clyde and Kilmarnock and then got his move to Derby.

“He was there for eight years, so to play for a club with such high demands for such a long period of time shows his professionalism and class.

“So it will be great for the young players to see how somebody that’s had around 300 Championship games goes about their business. I think that will help the young players Aberdeen have improve as they look to reach Craig’s level.”

Coutts’s future is still up in the air following his departure from Sheffield United.

He believes he will be plying his trade in England again next term, but has yet to decide on a club.

A number of sides have expressed an interest in taking him on, but Coutts is in no particular hurry, although he knows with pre-season around the corner he will need to make a decision soon.

He said: “It’s been quite quiet for me in the last few weeks.

“I’ve had a few meetings with different clubs, but there’s been nothing agreed.

“What I’m aiming for is to be in at a club on July 1, doing pre-season and then hopefully get something tied up and get everything sorted out with my family pretty quickly.

“I think it will be a club down south. I’d imagine I’ll be staying in England.

“But nothing has been confirmed yet and I’m not sure which club it will be.

“I’ve had a bit of interest from a few different clubs around Championship level.

“But a lot of it has been talk really, rather than anything concrete.

“I’ve had a couple of offers, but they didn’t quite suit me.

“I’m hopeful that over the next week or so things will pick up a bit.”