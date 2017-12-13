Frank Ross: It’s been an amazing time for me with my first goal against Rangers and the start at Dens Park – it’s been unbelievable

After announcing himself in the Aberdeen first team with a stunning free-kick against Rangers, Frank Ross is aiming to become a Dons regular.

The young midfielder was brought on early in the second half by manager Derek McInnes during the clash with Gers on December 3.

With the Reds trailing 2-0, Ross, 19, stepped up and scored a sublime free-kick from 25 yards to haul them back into the game.

While the Dons did not take anything from that encounter, Ross’ all-round play and sensational set-piece made a lasting impression.

He started Friday’s 1-0 win over Dundee at Dens Park and now, ahead of tonight’s trip to Perth to face St Johnstone, Ross is looking to nail down a place in the Aberdeen first team and become a favourite of the Red Army.

He said: “It’s been an amazing time for me with my first goal against Rangers and then getting the start at Dens Park – it’s been unbelievable.

​“I wanted to just come on and have fun, to be honest, and enjoy playing football and attack them as much as I could.

“I felt I did that but we were just unlucky we didn’t get the result.

“I have a positive mindset so I just go for it because what is the worst that could happen?

“I just try to help the team score goals and win and that’s all I think about.

“I’m going to try to score as many goals as possible. The route into the team is scoring goals so I’ll try to get as many goals as possible, enjoy it as much as possible and hopefully cement a starting place.

“I grew up watching and supporting Aberdeen so it was amazing to score that goal in front of 21,000 or 22,000 fans, a dream come true.

“To become a starting player, scoring every week in front of those fans would be unbelievable.”

Ross also revealed he had been practising free-kicks so he was confident when he stepped up against the Gers.

He added: “Over the summer I practiced them quite a lot.

“I worked on them every day in my garden.

“I’ve actually got quite a weird technique with free-kicks. I imagine someone is standing on the goal-line and I just try to hit them on the head. It seemed to work.”

Ross’ contract expires in the summer and he admits his future is still up in air.

But the future of his boss is sorted after McInnes knocked back Rangers last week, and Ross is pleased he is remaining at Pittodrie.

He said: “It was a nervous couple of days but it was great that he decided to stay.

“It’s a big decision staying at Aberdeen and all the players are grateful that he stayed. We all just want to work hard and get results for him now.”

After McInnes decided against moving to Ibrox he handed Ross a start against Dundee on Friday.

Ross was surprised to be given the nod and while he found the game difficult and was subbed at half-time he believes he will learn a lot from the experience.

He said: “He (McInnes) didn’t really say much, I just found out about an hour and a half before the game and it was a bit of a shock, but obviously a good shock.

“I was just excited. It wasn’t a great game to play in but I’m just happy we got the win.

“The first half was hard, they were up against us all the time and when I got the ball I’d either be in my own half or they’d be on you like a rash.

“It was a tough game to play in but it was a good one to get used to the pace of first-team football.

“I was just delighted to get my first start.

“The difference with U20s and first team is the pace of the game. So the more games I get in the first team the more used to it I’ll get and then hopefully I can do my thing week-in, week-out.

“You just need to get used to the pace – that’s all it is.”

Tonight the Dons face seventh-placed St Johnstone and Ross expects it to be a tough encounter.

He said: “It will be a physical, sort of ‘not pretty’ game so we’ll just need to fight hard and battle hard and try to get a few goals to beat them.

“It’s an important game. they’re doing well and are just outside the top six, and we know what they’ll bring.

“It’s hard going to McDiarmid Park but hopefully we can get the win.”